Observations: Carlton Davis Shines, Hendon Hooker Struggles
The Detroit Lions conducted their first session of organized team activites open to the media on Thursday afternoon at the team's Allen Park practice facility.
It was their third in total, wrapping up the first of three rounds of OTAs.
As a result, it offered a look at the team's many newcomers, as well as an opportunity to evaluate the growth of the returning players.
Here are some observations from the Lions' first open session of OTAs.
Jameson Williams maturing, not feeling pressure
Last year, the Lions were focused on wideout Jameson Williams earning their trust throughout the season. This year, the expectations are much higher for the third-year wideout. After Dan Campbell called Williams the team's most improved player, the Alabama product had the opportunity to show it off at practice.
He had a nice catch over midfield in team drills, but also was battling at times against veteran defensive back Carlton Davis.
The third-year wideout was also unable to haul in a deep ball that would have been a highlight catch.
"It was just a drop, next play," Williams said after practice, when asked about the missed opportunity.
The talented receiver let out his frustration after the play, as he likely knew it was a reception he is expected to make.
Williams indicated after practice that he has added muscle this offseason while maintaining his same playing weight. The wideout was appreciative of the compliments from Campbell, and indicated that he has matured over his three NFL seasons.
"It's a lot that I'm striving for," Williams said. "The sky is not the limit, I want to go way above the sky. I want to be the best to ever play my position. That's where I want to be when I'm done playing, so things like that make me feel just a little bit better, just to go a little harder. A little confidence and a little on my back, push me a little bit harder."
Handful of players limited and not participating
For those wanting to learn more about Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, the next opportunity will be next week. Both rookies were limited participants on Thursday, along with 15 others who did actively participate in practice.
Overall, the defense had the slight advantage over the offense on the afternoon. Following practice, the offense was observed doing push-ups, presumably for having lost out on the day.
Also, Josh Paschal and James Houston were not spotted at the team's practice facility on Thursday.
Hooker not solidified as backup to Jared Goff
The first open portion of OTAs gave media its first look at a healthy Hendon Hooker, Detroit's 2023 third-round pick. There are increased expectations for the passer, who spent most of last year rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college.
Hooker displayed zip on his throws, but grappled with accuracy issues at times. He connected on a deep ball with tryout signee Kaden Davis, but the ball wobbled in the air and was not among his best efforts. Hooker also was nearly intercepted by UDFA Loren Strickland while trying to connect with Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Later in practice, Hooker demonstrated chemistry with Tom Kennedy. With Nate Sudfeld limited in his return from an ACL injury last preseason, the Tennessee product has been taking reps with the second and third teams.
Campbell outlined what the team needs to see from Hooker in order for him to solidify his role as the team's backup behind Jared Goff.
“Yeah, really he just needs to take a step up," Campbell explained. "We need to feel like, by the end of camp, this guy, he can run this offense. He can be somebody we know that, man, we can play the game a certain way with him. We know he’s gonna be able to process the information, he’s gonna get us in the right play and he’s gonna keep the ship afloat. That’s it. We don’t need him to come in and win a game, you just want to feel like, alright. So, obviously, he’s gonna need to take another step up. The good news, right now, is he’s getting a ton of reps."
Carlton Davis impresses
A veteran addition whom the Lions brought in via trade this offseason, Davis made a strong first impression. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back brings a high level of mojo as well as a winning pedigree, and figures to be the team's top cornerback to begin the season.
His skills were on full display Thursday, as he nearly picked off Jared Goff in a drill and was also locked onto Jameson Williams and prevented the wideout from getting open on his break.
Davis carries the mindset of a true shutdown cornerback, which fits nicely with Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme. He has high expectations for his performance in his first campaign with the organization.
"I'm about to just lock (expletive) up," Davis said. "I mean, excuse my French, but I'm about to lock number one receivers up, get my hands on some balls, get the ball back to our offense, play physical and bring the energy. You'll see, you'll see."
How new kickoff rules can impact scoring
With the league implementing new kickoff rules, the Lions are looking for ways to make it more advantageous for themselves.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp explained the impact that the new rules can have on scoring, as it can create better field position for the offense.
"The league knows that scoring is directly tied to field position," Fipp said. "The further out you start, the better your odds of scoring points. I think everyone knows that the league wants points, so the touchback going out to the 30-yard line on a kick that enters the end zone in the air, I think that's one way of doing it."
With the new starting points for coverage teams and closer quarters between coverage and return teams, there is potential for big plays on returns. As a result, the Lions can be at the forefront of creating advantages through strong returns.
"Ultimately, the one thing I would say about the play on what I've seen so far, it's a volatile play," Fipp stated. "There can be some explosive plays, really for the kickoff return team more so than the coverage team. We've talked about it here before, but as a coverage group, you only have 20 yards, 25 yards, you know to stop a guy. But, the return team's got 75 yards to go the other way, so there's more opportunity for the return team to have more explosive plays. I think those things will show up."
Quick notes
1.) Incumbent kicker Michael Badgley had a perfect afternoon, while undrafted free agent James Turner missed only his final attempt of the afternoon. That miss came from 60 yards out, while Badgley converted on the long-distance attempt.
"I think anytime you bring someone in, you give them a chance to compete for a job. So, I certainly see it that way," Fipp said. "Now, that being said, obviously he's going against a player in Badgley, who is a very high-percentage kicker and is gonna be tough to beat. He looks really good and worked really hard on bringing his range out maybe a little bit further than it's been, and has looked good doing it. So, I'm excited about him."
2.) Cornerback Kindle Vildor was observed with a handful of jersey against All-Pro slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, trying to limit the progress of the talented wideout during a seven-on-seven drill. It would have been flagged during live action.