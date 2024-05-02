NFL Executive: Holmes' Fourth-Round Picks 'Bordered on Arrogance'
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department have been praised for their draft haul.
After the dust has settled, there has been slightly more debate regarding the decisions made to trade up, especially in the fourth round.
There has often been discussion and debates from pundits regarding the value of trading up for players. In most NFL circles, the belief is it is more advantageous to trade down to secure additional capital.
This year, Holmes decided to trade up four times in order to secure prospects the organization valued.
Among the decisions that raised plenty of eyebrows was the decision to trade up to select University of British Columbia offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.
In a recent discussion with NFL executives, Holmes decisions to be aggressive were examined.
According to The Athletic, "One exec thought the Lions trading a 2025 third-round pick to the Jets for University of British Columbia tackle Giovanni Manu at No. 126, and then using another fourth-rounder for combination safety/running back Sione Vaki, bordered on arrogance."
Though the picks were thought of as being bold, Detroit has earned the benefit of the doubt with their recent success targeting offensive line prospects in the draft. As a whole, the organization has excelled in the Draft as of late.
Among Holmes' recent mid-round Draft successes are Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch and Alim McNeill. Under his leadership, the Lions have gone from the bottom of the NFC North to the precipice of the Super Bowl.
“They are really good, so they have earned that right,” the executive shared. “It’s a little different from the arrogance coming out of Atlanta. Detroit has had a lot of success drafting offensive line.”
With a roster poised and ready to compete for a Super Bowl, it is understandable pundits and supporters would question Detroit's leadership. The group decided to take some calculated risks that could pay dividends several years down the road.
"Detroit is taking a swing, and you have to admire teams willing to do that,” another executive expressed.
The Lions' Day 3 Draft haul included Manu, Vaki, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.