Terrion Arnold Has Fourth-Best Odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold has the fourth-best odds to win defensive rookie of the year.
Detroit's 2024 first-round draft pick has the fourth-best odds, according to FanDuel (+1100)*. He is tied for fourth with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
Other candidates that are favorites include Vikings EDGE rusher Dallas Turner (+500), Colts EDGE rusher Laiatu Latu (+650) and Rams EDGE Jared Verse (+1000).
General manager Brad Holmes expressed to reporters he had conversations with the coaching staff about solidying the secondary, especially after the cornerbacks last year did not meet expectations.
"Yeah, me and (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) 'AG' have had conversations about that. Again, really open and transparent conversations just about what the process has been about kind of really solidifying that position," Holmes said. "But, I know exactly what we want it to look like. Often what we were – when I was in L.A. with the Rams and playing against when Dan (Campbell) and AG were with the Saints, I actually thought of them as one of the more suffocating defenses that we went against.
"Just everything felt very tight and suffocating and sticky. It was just a lot of just – it was hard to find separation. Going against that kind of defense, I had a really good feel for what Dan and AG kind of wanted that defense to be like. That’s what we’ve been striving for."
Arnold, who was highly touted coming out of Alabama, expressed confidence he could become the second Lions player in the last 25 years to be named defensive rookie of the year.
“I’m ready. It’s just an opportunity to go out there and win defensive rookie of the year. When you come in, everybody knows when you are a rookie, you know teams are going to try you," Arnold said. "It’s a great opportunity to just establish myself and show the fans I really am a crowd favorite. You sit up here, and you talk it, you’ve got to be able to back it up.”
Ndamukong Suh, who earned the award in 2010, was the last Lion to receive the honor in the past 25 years.
