5 Safeties Lions Could Add to Roster Before Training Camp
The Detroit Lions had a strong Draft, but there are still areas of need for the organization as it hopes to make a push for the Super Bowl in 2024.
Among them is the safety position, where the team is thin in terms of current roster depth. The Lions released Tracy Walker earlier in the offseason and elected not to draft a player at the position, leaving them with just three true safeties on roster in Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Brandon Joseph.
Now, the team could get creative and move their newly assembled stable of cornerbacks around in the secondary. However, it also would behoove the team to look into the veteran safety free agent market.
Here are five current free agent safeties who could help the Lions.
Quandre Diggs
The Lions could consult a reunion with one of their former standouts with their need for safety depth. A sixth-round pick in 2015, Diggs emerged into a nice piece for the defense before growing at odds with former head coach Matt Patricia and being traded in 2020.
Diggs has carved out a nice career, with 24 interceptions across nine NFL seasons. The three-time Pro Bowl selection still has plenty in the tank, as he played all 17 games last year and had a career-best 95 tackles.
By all accounts, Diggs enjoyed his time in Detroit before falling out with the coaching staff. With a new regime in charge, the productive safety could be a big spark for the young team if he decides to return.
John Johnson III
There's a tie to the Lions with Johnson, as Brad Holmes was the team's director of college scouting when the Rams drafted him. He totaled nine interceptions in his first four seasons and signed a lucrative contract with the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2021 season.
However, the safety was unable to reach the elite level and was released by the Browns after two seasons. Last year, he returned to the Rams on a one-year deal. He notched two interceptions and six passes defensed.
Johnson has three career 100-plus tackle seasons including one as recently as 2022. He is also still just 28, so he could have plenty left to give after six NFL seasons.
Ryan Neal
Neal is an interesting player who has taken an upward trajectory across his career. After playing a combined four games over his first two NFL seasons, he has worked his way into a starting role. He began his career with Atlanta and has also suited up for Seattle and Tampa Bay.
Neal would be a low-risk addition who could have a higher ceiling than expected. He had 76 tackles a season ago and could be another physical addition to the Lions' secondary.
Terrell Edmunds
Edmunds began his career with five seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler, then played for two teams last year. He signed with Philadelphia in the offseason but was traded to Tennessee near the deadline as the Titans needed safety help.
Edmunds has been a solid tackler throughout his career, and he had a missed-tackle percentage of just 7.1 last year. That level of physicality, paired with his production in coverage, would be a strong asset on a short-term contract to compete with Joseph and Melifonwu.
Keanu Neal
Neal is coming off a rib injury that forced him to injured reserve after nine games last year. The journeyman defender has played for three teams over the last three years, giving him a level of scheme flexibility in the back-half of the secondary.
The veteran has struggled as a tackler, according to Pro Football Focus' metrics. Still, he's been better than the numbers suggest with three career 100-tackle seasons. He's also been good in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 73.0 in nine games last season.