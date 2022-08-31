The Detroit Lions have made the necessary moves to cut their roster from 80 players to the mandatory 53.

Just because the current members are on that roster doesn’t mean their spots are secure, however. The organization, led by general manager Brad Holmes, could potentially make moves on the waiver wire that would result in changes within the roster.

“Honestly, I would say everything is available,” head coach Dan Campbell noted. “We’re looking, anywhere we feel like we can upgrade, since we’re two on the claim list, we’re looking. We were just discussing it up there. We’re looking anywhere. Shoot, we’re looking at half back, we’re looking at tight end, we’re looking at O-line, we’re looking at D-line, anything is available. And, if we feel like it truly will upgrade us and we feel like it’s somebody who will fit our culture and what we’re about, then we’re open to anything.”

With the Lions being second on the waiver wire, they will get their pick of the litter, as long as Jacksonville doesn’t elect to take a desired player.

Here are eight players Detroit should consider adding from the waiver wire.

WR Tyler Johnson

Johnson had a good camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was a contributor on last year’s team. But, ultimately, he was on the outside-looking-in after cuts were made on Tuesday. A fifth-round pick in 2020, the Minnesota product is viewed by some as a surprise cut.

At 6-foot-1, he has the ideal size to be an outside receiver. Last season, with the Buccaneers needing production at wideout, Johnson had 36 catches for 360 yards.

The Lions kept only five wide receivers, so it’s another position that could use some depth. If Detroit finds a player at one of its deeper positions expendable, Johnson may be worth a look.

OT Alex Leatherwood

A first-round pick in 2021, Leatherwood has been released, after just one season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was taken earlier than expected in the draft, and didn’t pan out.

Detroit kept nine offensive linemen on its initial 53-man roster, so depth isn’t currently an issue. However, there may be some upside left with Leatherwood, as he was excellent at Alabama and has good traits.

The Alabama product also has positional versatility, as he can play both guard and tackle. Adding him, with the intention of developing and backing up what Detroit already has to offer up front, could be promising for all parties involved.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

LB Blake Lynch

Lynch was cut by the division rival Minnesota Vikings, after spending the first two seasons of his career with the team. He has legitimate experience, having played 16 games, with six starts, last season.

Campbell hasn’t been outward about the results of Detroit’s linebacker battle that lasted throughout training camp. The team kept five at the position, with Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Chris Board emerging as the top contestants for the starting jobs.

Lynch profiles as a stack linebacker who could play in the box. Pro Football Focus gave him an 87.4 tackling grade, and sure-tackling is a trait the Lions desire in their linebackers. The Baylor product also has experience on special teams, and could contribute in numerous ways.

CB Xavier Crawford

After being drafted by Houston in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Crawford has been on three teams since. He spent two seasons in Chicago, including a 2021 campaign in which he played 13 games and made two starts.

The Oregon State and Central Michigan product was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday. He’s had plenty of experience on special teams in his career, and made four tackles in that phase last season.

Detroit has a stable of cornerbacks, led by Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye. The special teams appeal is enticing, however, and Crawford has played meaningful snaps on defense, as well.

OG Jason Poe

Poe was an intriguing prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, ultimately landing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. He’s back on the market now after being waived Tuesday.

The Mercer product was knocked mostly for his size, and struggled in the preseason. But, his toughness and physicality are interesting traits.

Perhaps adding him to the fold and allowing him to learn behind the Lions’ established core of starters would be a good way of trying untap the talent within the small-school prospect.

DT Chris Williams

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with Williams Tuesday, who stands 6-foot-2, 302 pounds. The Lions, on the flip side, got two days of practices against his team during the preseason. As a result, there may be some familiarity.

Campbell said early in training camp that the Lions are looking to add “girth” to its defensive line. While the team feels good about undrafted rookie Demetrius Taylor and free-agent signing Isaiah Buggs, it could certainly benefit from adding another piece.

The 24-year-old is inexperienced, having played just eight NFL games. Still, he could be a promising developmental addition.

S Brad Hawkins

Hawkins had a productive career with the Michigan Wolverines, but couldn’t stick with the New England Patriots.

Detroit has five safeties on the roster at the moment, though not much is known outside of the performance of starters Tracy Walker III and DeShon Elliott.

Rookie Kerby Joseph took his lumps during an up-and-down three-game showing in the preseason, while Ifeatu Melifonwu is still recovering from a lingering injury. Hawkins was a ballhawk at Michigan, and has the necessary skills to compete at the pro level.

QB Chris Streveler

Once a signal-caller in the Canadian Football League, Streveler was the odd man out, after a solid preseason showing with the New York Jets.

He threw five touchdowns against just one interception. But, the Jets elected to go with Joe Flacco and Mike White at quarterback, while Zach Wilson recovers from his knee injury.

The Lions were none too pleased with the performances of backups Tim Boyle and David Blough throughout the preseason. Boyle was cut ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, while Blough was waived on Tuesday.

If the team adds a third quarterback, this should be considered.

Campbell has stated that making it didn’t guarantee safety. Although Blough’s improvisational skills are impressive, his abilities in the passing game leave more to be desired.

When it comes to adding a quarterback, though, it is up to Campbell to consider whether or not a player like Streveler is truly an upgrade over what the team has in Blough.