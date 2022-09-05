Lions Sign QB Tim Boyle to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions had one opening remaining on their practice squad heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

According to the NFL Network, the team has decided to use its final remaining spot on a quarterback, bringing back Tim Boyle.

Boyle struggled mightily throughout the preseason, and did not make the team's initial 53-man roster.

David Blough was considered the early favorite to land a spot on the Lions' practice squad, but ended up deciding to leave the organization to join the Minnesota Vikings on their practice squad.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was asked if the team considered bringing in another quarterback prior to establishing the final 53-man roster.

“Yeah, we looked at every option. We’ll always go down every avenue, if there’s a way to improve our football team. So, when we kind of saw kind of where it was going, then yeah, every avenue was looked at and exhausted for sure.”

Detroit decided to bring in Nate Sudfeld to back up veteran signal-caller Jared Goff, passing on several quarterbacks, including Chris Streveler of the New York Jets, Jack Coan of the Indianapolis Colts, Ben DiNucci of the Dallas Cowboys and Carson Strong of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sudfeld spent the 2021 season with the 49ers, following a four-year stint with the Eagles, whom the Lions face in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

