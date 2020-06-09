AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 College Wide Receivers Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Vito Chirco

The Lions might have a hole or two at the wide receiver position going into next offseason.

The contracts of their three top receiving options -- Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola -- are all currently set to expire at the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

It likely will lead to Detroit general manager Bob Quinn being in the market for a receiver come next year's draft.

If such comes to fruition, here are three wideouts Quinn & Co. could end up targeting in the 2021 NFL Draft:

3.) Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo

What can I say?

I love the guy's last name, but I also and most importantly, love what he did at Oklahoma a year ago.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he saw a steady dose of targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts, with the second-most targets on the team -- only trailing the Cowboys' 2020 first-round selection CeeDee Lamb in the department.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rambo was most effective when running an "in-breaking route," through which he hauled in 12 of his 16 targets from the route for an FBS-high 21.6 yards per catch.

2.) USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown could be a nice deep target for Matthew Stafford in 2021.

He wasn't used a lot in that role as a sophomore a season ago. However, when he was, he was ultra effective.

According to PFF, he caught nine of his 14 targets of 20-plus yards for 376 yards and five touchdowns. He also hauled in five of his six contested targets on those downfield passes.

And of all the college receivers returning in 2020, he recorded the third-most receptions out of the slot with 66 catches.

He's an intriguing prospect for Quinn to keep an eye on throughout the fall.

1.) Louisville WR Tutu Atwell

The 5-foot-9 speedster had a breakout campaign in 2019.

He was one of only two college receivers to amass 1,000-plus yards from the slot in '19, according to PFF College.

For the season, he totaled 1,276 reception yards, to go along with 12 touchdowns and 18.2 yards per catch.

According to PFF, he also was the only wideout to produce a 90.0-plus grade from catches made off of screens.

Potentially even more impressively, eight of his 23 screen receptions went for 15 or more yards -- which resulted in him leading the country in "explosive plays" generated off screens.

He'd be an exciting replacement for Amendola in the slot in 2021.

Related

Can Trey Flowers Repeat Pass-Rush Success in 2020?

Kerron Johnson No Longer Stranded in Romania

Ranking 5 Lions Who Must Have a Comeback Season in 2020

Better Fit: Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Better Fit: Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney?

Which defensive end would fit better in Detroit's defensive scheme?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

How Risky Was Halapoulivaati Vaitai Signing?

Detroit Lions' signing of Halapoulivaati Vaitai was third-most "risky" acquisition of the 2020 NFL offseason, according to Bleacher Report

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Who Throws More Touchdown Passes: Stafford or Rodgers?

Detroit Lions Roundtable: John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier discuss this week's news. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Can Trey Flowers Repeat Pass-Rush Success in 2020?

Can Detroit Lions' Trey Flowers repeat pass-rush success during 2020 NFL season? Read to find out.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Projecting Kenny Golladay's 2020 Stats

Projecting Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay's stats for the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Hiy

Detroit Lions to Continue Virtual Offseason

Lions are re-opening facilities next week, but are continuing with virtual meetings. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Cubsr759

3 Reasons Why We'll See Best Version of Matthew Stafford

Here are three reasons why we'll see best version of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during 2020 NFL season.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking 5 Lions Who Must Have a Comeback Season

These 5 Detroit Lions must have a bounce back season in 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Jeff Okudah Has the Potential to Be Lions' Stephon Gilmore

Matt Patricia is counting on Lions secondary to make plays at critical moments of games. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Defense Must Force More Negative Plays

Lions defense ranked 31st in NFL in total number of negative plays for opponents last season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever