3 Detroit Lions That Would Benefit From Expanded NFL Rosters

With training camps still set to open in late July, the NFL is mulling over a decision that could alter how many players are allowed on each NFL team's roster.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Judy Battista have reported their have been discussions of NFL practice squad rosters being expanded to as many as 16 players due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFLPA would still have to co-sign the expansion prior to being implemented.

There have been discussions of "taxi squads" in Major League Baseball should a rash of positive tests afflict a team as their season is set to begin at the end of July.

These three players would benefit the most if the NFL also allowed for an expansion to the 53-man roster.

1.) WR Jamal Agnew

With how crowded the Lions' cornerback room is, being a versatile offensive weapon at wide receiver could bolster Agnew’s chances of making the team.

The 2017 first-team All-Pro returner has legit speed and agility that has translated well to the NFL level.

Can he be the secret weapon in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s scheme?

He would get a chance if the rosters were expanded.

2.) LB Reggie Ragland

Newly acquired linebacker Reggie Ragland is not an automatic lock to make this roster, given his deficiencies at special teams.

If rosters are expanded, Ragland has a much better chance at remaining with the Lions as the fifth or sixth linebacker in the rotation.

This season the practice squad also increases to 12 players, which Ragland can be sent to as insurance.

3.) RB Jason Huntley

Huntley is expected to start as the fourth or fifth back on the Lions' running backs depth chart.

He could also serve in the role of a special teams ace with his ability to return kicks.

He recorded an NCAA-leading three kickoff return touchdowns in 2018, and finished his collegiate career with a school-record five kickoff return TDs.

These intangibles would make him a very tough roster cut.

If rosters are expanded, Huntley would certainly have an advantage to stay with the Lions organization

