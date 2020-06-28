AllLions
T.J. Hockenson Seeing Positive Results from Offseason Workouts

John Maakaron

Following an impressive rookie debut against the Arizona Cardinals, tight end T.J. Hockenson did not sustain that same level of production, and struggled with a couple injuries that derailed his first season in Detroit.

In 2019, Hockenson secured 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns. 

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Tony Gonzalez told the Detroit Free Press. “Get him in the right system, he can be an All-Pro.”

“He’s off to such a great start. And like I said, you just got to keep taking it to that next level and you got to keep challenging him. And hopefully I’ll get a chance to talk to him. I talked to all these tight ends, young tight ends in the league, so if you do see him, tell him to reach out to me because to me that’s what separates the good ones from the great ones.”

It appears as though Hockenson has taken offseason workouts seriously, as evidenced by training photos and videos being released revealing that the ex-Hawkeye's transformed physique.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell provided an update on Hockenson's health status when he recently addressed Detroit media. 

"As far as I know right now, he is in his running part of the protocol. He is on land. He is running and running routes. You can't say he is 100 percent yet. He is well on the way to getting there," Bevell said.

While it has been advised that NFL players should not participate in group workouts together, Hockenson and quarterback Matthew Stafford have continued their workout routines with others. 

In fact, Hockenson and Stafford are planning to work out together in the near future.

Bevell added, “I know he’s going to get some time with Matthew throwing and catching. So I’m comfortable with where he’s at along the rehab part.”

“I think he’s emerging as one of the leaders for us,” Bevell explained. “Obviously, you’ve got to come in and get a comfort level, but he’s a confident kid. He’s willing to speak up. He wants to be really good at his position, so he puts in the time to do that. I just have to continue to get him opportunities to get the ball.”

