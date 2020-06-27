AllLions
Could LB Jahlani Tavai Be a Surprise Starter for Lions' Defense?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai is poised to have his role in the defense expand heading into the 2020 season. 

Tavai recorded 58 total tackles, two sacks and one fumble forced during his rookie campaign.

With the immense struggles of Jarrad Davis, Detroit's second-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft may be able to leapfrog him to gain the starting job.

This offseason, Detroit declined the fifth-year option on Davis' rookie contract.

Following the offseason acquisitions, Detroit's roster possesses multiple linebackers capable of starting for Matt Patricia's defense. 

As Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report explains: 

"Jahlani Tavai doesn't just need to be on the field; the versatile linebacker needs to be in the Detroit Lions' starting lineup.

Jarrad Davis remains on the final year of his rookie deal. Plus, the front office signed Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland in free agency. Those three could very well be the team's starting linebackers, even though Tavai is more talented than Davis and has a more varied skill set than Collins at this point in the veteran's career."

tavaiSack
© Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

What Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn covet is versatility. 

Tavai has displayed early in his career that he is adept at getting after opposing quarterbacks while also being able to drop into coverage effectively. 

There remains a strong likelihood the linebackers depth chart changes from week to week, with Tavai being a player deserving of increased snaps his second season in Detroit.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Was just discussing this with friends last week. Linebackers have to play so much better and Tavai gives the team a real good chance to achieve their goals if he is out there

