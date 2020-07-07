If the Detroit Lions are to have a successful 2020 campaign, the biggest weakness on the field must be addressed.

Matt Patricia's defense allowed the 31st-most yards per game at 400.4 yards a contest in 2019.

The "bend-but-don't-break" system resulted in teams scoring late in games and Detroit's defense being unable to consistently put together solid performances on a weekly basis.

Here are three significant question marks that remain ahead of training camp:

1.) Can Detroit generate an effective pass-rush from the interior?

Ideally, A'Shawn Robinson, Damon Harrison and Mike Daniels would have all remained healthy in 2019 to form a threatening interior of the defensive line, wreaking havoc on opposing linemen and quarterbacks.

Since the D-line struggled to generate any sort of consistent pressure, all three have moved on from the organization.

If free-agent acquisitions Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, along with returning veterans and younger linemen added via the draft, can gel, Detroit's defense can see drastic improvements.

At this time, there remains more question marks than answers regarding the Lions' 2020 defensive linemen.

2.) Can linebackers Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai co-exist?

In theory, Davis and Tavai should be leading the way for Detroit's linebackers unit.

Unfortunately, the duo's skill set does not mesh well together, and oftentimes led to breakdowns in both the pass-rush and coverage last season.

Chris Burke of The Athletic also does not believe the duo can co-exist successfully.

As he explains,

"Based off of 2019, they really can’t be trusted on the field together unless the Lions are playing a downhill rushing team that doesn’t utilize much play action. And it’s not 1986 anymore, so those opponents will not show up much, if at all."

3.) Is the Lions' secondary better than in 2019?

The departure of veteran cornerback Darius Slay will not benefit the team in the short term.

The selection of Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the signing of veteran Desmond Trufant were the organization's answers to finding a replacement for Slay.

How quickly Okudah acclimates himself to the NFL game and the progression of second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye will go a long way to answering this major question.

Veteran safety Duron Harmon will also be counted on to make plays late in games, and he should become a mentor for younger safeties Will Harris and Tracy Walker.

