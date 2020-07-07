AllLions
Should Detroit Extend Matthew Stafford's Contract?

John Maakaron

When Patrick Mahomes signed his massive contract extension Monday to remain a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for the next 12 seasons, supporters of the Lions couldn't help but wonder what it meant for their own franchise passer Matthew Stafford. 

Currently, Stafford is playing under the terms of a five-year, $135 million contract. 

He is now the 13th highest-paid quarterback in the National Football league. 

Stafford's contract with the Lions will end following the completion of the 2023 season. 

How should the sole organization Stafford has played for now handle their best asset? 

Time and time again, facts indicate Detroit's lack of success does not rest solely at the feet of the man taking snaps from under center. 

The organization as a whole is to blame for the lack of playoff wins or for the lack of meaningful victories during Stafford's tenure. 

But that does negate the fact the organization is still in search of its second playoff victory since 1957. 

Should Detroit offer Stafford a new contract after the 2020 season? Or consider making him play out the entire length of his current deal?

Pride of Detroit's Mike Payton believes Detroit could act similarly to the Packers or Saints. 

The Packers extended Aaron Rodgers, as he secured a four-year, $134 million dollar contract. 

Drew Brees was given a two-year, $50 million dollar extension.

As Payton explains: 

"$134 million seems like a good number to work off as well. With the way the NFL might be heading, that type of money would ultimately be a drop in the bucket. Judging by the way the Lions have with their money lately, they’d more than likely have it to pay out.

If this isn’t the way the Lions go, the other route would be the Drew Brees route. Let Stafford play out his contract and then sign him to a two to three-year deal for $50-$70 million. Stafford would be 36 or 37 at the end of a deal like that."

Whatever the organization decides, many believe that Stafford will end his career donning a Lions uniform. 

If the team can achieve ownership's goal of significantly more victories and possibly even that elusive playoff victory, Stafford can rest assure he will be staying in Detroit. 

If not, then there is a slight possibility Stafford could be playing for a new organization prior to the end of his current contract. 

