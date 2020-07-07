In the last 10 years, the Detroit Lions have created several highlights for supporters to cheer about and lowlights for detractors to complain about for the next decade.

Lions team reporter Mike O'Hara listed his top 10 plays of the past decade in his latest for the team's website.

Matthew Stafford's trick play against the Dallas Cowboys in 2013 topped his list that included offense, defense and special teams.

As O'Hara explains,

"He caught the Dallas Cowboys' defense on its heels, expecting him to spike the ball on first and goal at the one. Instead, Stafford took the snap and jumped through a gap to extend the ball over the goal line for a touchdown with 12 seconds left and a 31-30 win for the Lions."

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Monday, July 6:

The Lions organization has added two staff members to the personnel department, and also has hired the creator of the NFL Draft online boo-meter. Read more at the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit's offensive line ranks 16th in the NFL, according to a recent list put together by Pro Football Focus.

Rookie Arryn Siposs sang "Down Under" for his teammates during a Zoom meeting, and it caused quite the reaction.

Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah revealed over the weekend that he has never attended a National Football League game.

