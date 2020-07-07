AllLions
All Lions: Matthew Stafford's Trick Play Listed as Lions' Top Play of the Decade

John Maakaron

In the last 10 years, the Detroit Lions have created several highlights for supporters to cheer about and lowlights for detractors to complain about for the next decade. 

Lions team reporter Mike O'Hara listed his top 10 plays of the past decade in his latest for the team's website. 

Matthew Stafford's trick play against the Dallas Cowboys in 2013 topped his list that included offense, defense and special teams. 

As O'Hara explains,

"He caught the Dallas Cowboys' defense on its heels, expecting him to spike the ball on first and goal at the one.

Instead, Stafford took the snap and jumped through a gap to extend the ball over the goal line for a touchdown with 12 seconds left and a 31-30 win for the Lions."

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Monday, July 6:

  • The Lions organization has added two staff members to the personnel department, and also has hired the creator of the NFL Draft online boo-meter. Read more at the Detroit Free Press.
  • Detroit's offensive line ranks 16th in the NFL, according to a recent list put together by Pro Football Focus.
  • Rookie Arryn Siposs sang "Down Under" for his teammates during a Zoom meeting, and it caused quite the reaction.
  • Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah revealed over the weekend that he has never attended a National Football League game. 

Matthew Stafford Improved When Calvin Johnson Retired

Read more on how Matthew Stafford improved in almost every statistical category once Calvin Johnson retired.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Footballfan55

Can Kenny Golladay Become Elite in 2020?

Can fourth-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay place himself among the elite wide receivers in the NFL in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Will D'Andre Swift Rush for 1,000 Yards His Rookie Season?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

LB Jahlani Tavai Has Close Call on Fourth of July

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai posts photos and videos of fireworks accident

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions D'Andre Swift Signs Rookie Contract

2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs four-year contract with Detroit Lions. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Taking a look at three college defensive backs the Detroit Lions should keep an eye on from the 2021 NFL Draft class

Vito Chirco

Would Tight End David Njoku Be a Fit in Detroit?

Tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland. Should the Detroit Lions pursue him?

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

Why Matthew Stafford Has Been Underappreciated

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been underappreciated throughout his NFL career

Jason Ross Jr.

by

JCM31179

Calvin Johnson Wanted Atlanta Falcons to Trade Up for Him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson revealed he wanted to be drafted by Atlanta Falcons. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Desmond Trufant Entering 'Prove-It' 2020 Season

Can Desmond Trufant step into the role vacated by Darius Slay?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m