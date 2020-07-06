3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Detroit's secondary was far from effective a season ago.

It allowed the most passing yards in the league (4,551).

Lions general manager Bob Quinn proceeded to draft cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, sign veteran corner Desmond Trufant and trade for safety Duron Harmon.

If those additions don't upgrade the defensive backfield enough, I wouldn't be shocked if Quinn goes after more secondary help in next year's draft.

Here are three 2021 NFL Draft prospects Quinn should target:

1.) Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Trevon Diggs, a second-round pick of the Cowboys this past April, was Alabama's high-profile corner a year ago.

Now, with him gone, all eyes will be on Surtain.

Surtain, a Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American in 2019, is tied for the 10th-best PFF coverage grade for the last two seasons.

He finished last year with 42 total tackles, three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and one quarterback pressure.

He'd make an immediate impact in Detroit's defensive backfield a season from now.

2.) San Diego State S Dwayne Johnson Jr.

No, he is not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's son.

Yet, he deserves the nickname for his relatively big stature for a safety -- 6-foot-2, 215 pounds -- and hard-hitting ways.

Johnson was named a Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American in 2019. According to PFF, he impressively missed just one tackle on 265 coverage snaps.

Additionally, he finished the campaign with 92 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five passes defensed.

It'd be nice to see a hard-hitting defensive back join Detroit's secondary in 2021.

3.) Michigan CB Ambry Thomas

He's literally right in the Lions' backyard.

And he's the definition of a local product, having attended football powerhouse Detroit King before moving on to Michigan for his collegiate career.

Last year marked his first one as a starter in Ann Arbor. He picked off three passes, broke up seven more and recovered two fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas, who will be a senior in the fall, pressed at the line of scrimmage on over 81 percent of his snaps -- good for the fourth-highest rate among FBS players.

While doing so, he allowed just eight catches on 30 targets of 10 or more yards, to go along with two of his three interceptions.

He'd be a good find for Quinn in next spring's draft.

