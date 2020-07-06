AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 College Defensive Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Vito Chirco

Detroit's secondary was far from effective a season ago.

It allowed the most passing yards in the league (4,551). 

Lions general manager Bob Quinn proceeded to draft cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, sign veteran corner Desmond Trufant and trade for safety Duron Harmon.

If those additions don't upgrade the defensive backfield enough, I wouldn't be shocked if Quinn goes after more secondary help in next year's draft.

Here are three 2021 NFL Draft prospects Quinn should target:

1.) Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Trevon Diggs, a second-round pick of the Cowboys this past April, was Alabama's high-profile corner a year ago.

Now, with him gone, all eyes will be on Surtain.

Surtain, a Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American in 2019, is tied for the 10th-best PFF coverage grade for the last two seasons.

He finished last year with 42 total tackles, three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and one quarterback pressure.

He'd make an immediate impact in Detroit's defensive backfield a season from now.

2.) San Diego State S Dwayne Johnson Jr.

No, he is not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's son.

Yet, he deserves the nickname for his relatively big stature for a safety -- 6-foot-2, 215 pounds -- and hard-hitting ways.

Johnson was named a Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American in 2019. According to PFF, he impressively missed just one tackle on 265 coverage snaps.

Additionally, he finished the campaign with 92 total tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five passes defensed.

It'd be nice to see a hard-hitting defensive back join Detroit's secondary in 2021.

3.) Michigan CB Ambry Thomas

He's literally right in the Lions' backyard.

And he's the definition of a local product, having attended football powerhouse Detroit King before moving on to Michigan for his collegiate career.

Last year marked his first one as a starter in Ann Arbor. He picked off three passes, broke up seven more and recovered two fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas, who will be a senior in the fall, pressed at the line of scrimmage on over 81 percent of his snaps -- good for the fourth-highest rate among FBS players.

While doing so, he allowed just eight catches on 30 targets of 10 or more yards, to go along with two of his three interceptions.

He'd be a good find for Quinn in next spring's draft.

Related

Can WR Kenny Golladay Become Elite in 2020?

SI Roundtable: Will D'Andre Swift Rush for 1,000 Yards His Rookie Season?

D'Andre Swift is Latest to Sign Rookie Contract

Would TE David Njoku Be a Fit in Detroit?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Kenny Golladay Become Elite in 2020?

Can fourth-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay place himself among the elite wide receivers in the NFL in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matthew Stafford Improved When Calvin Johnson Retired

Read more on how Matthew Stafford improved in almost every statistical category once Calvin Johnson retired.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Footballfan55

Will D'Andre Swift Rush for 1,000 Yards His Rookie Season?

Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier recap the week's Detroit Lions news

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

LB Jahlani Tavai Has Close Call on Fourth of July

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai posts photos and videos of fireworks accident

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Lions D'Andre Swift Signs Rookie Contract

2020 second-round pick D'Andre Swift signs four-year contract with Detroit Lions. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Would Tight End David Njoku Be a Fit in Detroit?

Tight end David Njoku wants out of Cleveland. Should the Detroit Lions pursue him?

Vito Chirco

by

Footballfan55

Why Matthew Stafford Has Been Underappreciated

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been underappreciated throughout his NFL career

Jason Ross Jr.

by

JCM31179

Calvin Johnson Wanted Atlanta Falcons to Trade Up for Him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson revealed he wanted to be drafted by Atlanta Falcons. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Desmond Trufant Entering 'Prove-It' 2020 Season

Can Desmond Trufant step into the role vacated by Darius Slay?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Mailbag: Will a Quarterback Be Drafted by Detroit in 2021?

This week's mailbag addresses the quarterback position in the future and how likely Jamal Agnew beats out Marvin Hall.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1