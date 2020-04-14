3 Reasons Lions Have Failed Matthew Stafford

Love him or hate him, longtime Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has frequently recorded above-average numbers with little help from the rest of the organization.

Here are three ways in which the franchise has failed Stafford during his time in Detroit:

Abysmal run game

The running game in Detroit has always been an issue.

A constant revolving door in the backfield has offered little help to the Lions’ signal-caller.

The last time the Lions had a 1,000-yard rusher in a single season came in 2013 with Reggie Bush. Other than that season from Bush, the Lions have seen little-to-no production out of the running back position during Stafford’s time in the Motor City.

Subpar offensive line

Another downfall that Stafford has had to fight through is a poor offensive line.

Stafford has been constantly under pressure, and ends up on the turf more than any quarterback should.

If healthy, the offensive line shows very good promise -- Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker being the most notable examples of that.

Injuries have been an issue in the past, and have prevented this offensive line from keeping Stafford protected.

Below-average defense

On the other side of the ball, there’s been more often than not minuscule production.

The defense has struggled the last couple of seasons -- and especially in 2019.

The Lions ranked 31st in the NFL in total defense and dead last in passing yards allowed per game a season ago.

With opposing offenses torching Detroit, Stafford continues to fight an uphill battle.

Even with all of these deficiencies surrounding Stafford, he has managed to put up Hall of Fame-caliber numbers.

Beside for injury-shortened seasons in 2009, 2010 and 2019, Stafford has thrown for over 4,000 yards a season each year outside of 2018.

The peak of these monstrous years came in 2011, in which he threw for over 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns -- both career-highs.

He’s only one of eight players in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season.

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick defended the Lions’ signal-caller in a recent appearance on the Mike Greenberg-led morning program “Get Up.”

“He has basically carried this football team on his own, with no help,” Riddick said.

Despite the Lions’ recent failures, the blame should fall upon the organization and its higher-ups instead of the man behind center.

