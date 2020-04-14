AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Reasons Lions Have Failed Matthew Stafford

Dakota Brecht

Love him or hate him, longtime Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has frequently recorded above-average numbers with little help from the rest of the organization.

Here are three ways in which the franchise has failed Stafford during his time in Detroit:

Abysmal run game

The running game in Detroit has always been an issue.

A constant revolving door in the backfield has offered little help to the Lions’ signal-caller.

The last time the Lions had a 1,000-yard rusher in a single season came in 2013 with Reggie Bush. Other than that season from Bush, the Lions have seen little-to-no production out of the running back position during Stafford’s time in the Motor City.

Subpar offensive line

Another downfall that Stafford has had to fight through is a poor offensive line. 

Stafford has been constantly under pressure, and ends up on the turf more than any quarterback should.

If healthy, the offensive line shows very good promise -- Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker being the most notable examples of that.

Injuries have been an issue in the past, and have prevented this offensive line from keeping Stafford protected.

Below-average defense

On the other side of the ball, there’s been more often than not minuscule production.

The defense has struggled the last couple of seasons -- and especially in 2019.

The Lions ranked 31st in the NFL in total defense and dead last in passing yards allowed per game a season ago.

With opposing offenses torching Detroit, Stafford continues to fight an uphill battle.

Even with all of these deficiencies surrounding Stafford, he has managed to put up Hall of Fame-caliber numbers. 

Beside for injury-shortened seasons in 2009, 2010 and 2019, Stafford has thrown for over 4,000 yards a season each year outside of 2018.

The peak of these monstrous years came in 2011, in which he threw for over 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns -- both career-highs.

He’s only one of eight players in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season.

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick defended the Lions’ signal-caller in a recent appearance on the Mike Greenberg-led morning program “Get Up.”

“He has basically carried this football team on his own, with no help,” Riddick said. 

Despite the Lions’ recent failures, the blame should fall upon the organization and its higher-ups instead of the man behind center.

Related 

Damon Harrison Never Wanted to Be in Detroit

3 Late-Round Tight End Draft Prospects for the Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

GM Bob Quinn Has Never Been with a Team Holding a Top Five Pick

In latest MMQB column, Albert Breer discusses GM Bob Quinn's comfort level holding a top five pick.

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Should Detroit Lions Trade No. 3 Pick to New England Patriots?

New England Patriots are reportedly fond of quarterback Justin Herbert. Could they pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade?

John Maakaron

Damon Harrison Never Wanted to Be in Detroit

Damon Harrison was unhappy during his year and a half in Detroit, and tried to facilitate a trade last summer during training camp

Vito Chirco

3 Late-Round Tight End Draft Prospects for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides three late-round tight end prospects for the Lions to target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

Lions Trade with Chargers in Athletic's Nearly Perfect Mock Draft

The latest 7-rd mock draft from The Athletic Detroit has been released

John Maakaron

by

King Zeke

Matt Patricia Asked Alabama LB Terrell Lewis about Money Management

Alabama EDGE Terrell reveals he had a pre-draft meeting with the Lions

John Maakaron

Dan Orlovsky Believes Matthew Stafford Will Win a Super Bowl

Dan Orlovsky shares his belief Matthew Stafford will win a Super Bowl and that Stafford is better than draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

How Many Detroit Lions Mock Drafts Have We Read?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Nittany Lions Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions Ailing Pass Rush

Read why Penn State EDGE rusher Yetur Gross-Matos could help Detroit's ailing defense

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock