3 Under-the-Radar Players in Lions’ Secondary

The 2019 season saw the Lions’ secondary get off to a promising start that ultimately wasn’t sustained.

Evidently, bolstering the defensive backfield depth was a point of emphasis when it came to the offseason goals for Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.

Let’s take a look now at three members of the secondary that could be flying under the radar heading into the 2020 season:

1.) S Jayron Kearse

Speaking of added depth on the back-end, the Lions went out and acquired former Vikings safety Jayron Kearse on a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

His unorthodox, 6-foot-4 frame prompted Minnesota to discover different ways to best utilize his physicality.

Oftentimes, you could find Kearse on the field when the Vikings deployed him as their nickel back in the nickel package, which essentially adds extra pass support.

The Lions could feel compelled to do something similar in third-down situations.

His 2019 campaign saw him register 28 tackles and one interception for Minnesota.

One notable caveat is that he may not be available at the start of the season due to a possible NFL suspension, stemming from his arrest last October.

2.) CB Mike Ford

The youthful and admirable ambition of Mike Ford has taken him from undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State University to a player the Lions found worthy of bringing back on a one-year deal.

Ford found himself collecting some valuable reps in 2019, making two starts at cornerback due to injuries to other defensive backs early on in the season.

His career path would tell you that he’s more than up to the challenge of battling for an increased role this offseason.

Lions fans should hope that the guidance of veterans Desmond Trufant and Duron Harmon can help expedite the growth of Ford.

3.) CB Tony McRae

The Lions will be Tony McRae’s fourth team in as many seasons.

The 27-year-old journeyman defensive back most recently played a special teams role in Cincinnati, before signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Detroit.

Expect more of the same focus on special teams for McRae this upcoming season.

He should be comfortable with Lions' new special teams coach Brayden Coombs, given the fact that the two spent time together in Cincinnati.

McRae is unlikely to see much time in the secondary, but he does possess the potential to be a valuable addition on special teams.

