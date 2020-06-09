Julian Okwara Has Signed Rookie Deal with Detroit Lions

Julian Okwara has agreed to his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.

Terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed.

Detroit selected the EDGE rusher out of Notre Dame in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit's coaching staff believed heavily in Okwara, passing on several other notable players on the offensive line and in the secondary.

He could be utilized by the Lions as a stand-up outside linebacker in 3-4 defensive schemes.

Detroit is in need of a boost along the defensive line, and Okwara could be a player that comes in and makes an impact immediately.

Now, with Okwara and last year’s fourth-round pick Austin Bryant apparently healthy, the Lions have two young, yet unproven players that can help fill the void left by Devon Kennard.

As Logan Lamondarier of SI All Lions writes,

"Okwara possesses an ability that none of the stack linebackers provide or the other JACK backers or even the defensive ends. He is truly a unique talent with no other player on the roster that can do the types of things he does. For the Lions, he is exactly what they needed to help them get after the quarterback -- an actual pass rusher."

