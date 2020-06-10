Should Jeff Okudah's Speed Be a Concern?

With the third overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Labeled as one of the most complete cornerbacks to come out of the draft in recent memory, he has everything you look for in a cornerback.

Though, if you had to nitpick to find a flaw, it would be his speed. Not that a 4.48-second 40-yard dash is slow by any means, but it also isn’t elite speed.

Considering he was the first defensive back selected in the top three of a draft since 1997, should his speed be worrisome for the Lions?

Let's take a look now at the 40-yard dash times of some of the top cornerbacks in the game today:

Stephon Gilmore - 4.40 seconds

Tre’Davious White - 4.47 seconds

Marlon Humphrey - 4.41 seconds

Jalen Ramsey - 4.41 seconds

Marshon Lattimore - 4.36 seconds

Darius Slay - 4.36 seconds

Casey Hayward - 4.57 seconds

Richard Sherman - 4.54 seconds

Marcus Peters - 4.53 seconds

Okudah's 4.48 40-yard time is still better than the league average for cornerbacks.

Important to note, Okudah has longer arms than all of the above.

Not many corners have the wingspan of Okudah -- which is a very desirable trait in coverage.

Now, speed isn't everything in the NFL, but as a corner in a pass-happy league, it's more important than at most positions.

Top-end speed isn't what makes him a great prospect, though. His elite length, fluid hips, quick feet and mental processing are what place him above the rest.

In a one-on-one situation against the smaller, Tyreek Hill-type receivers, Okudah may not be able to keep up. Yet, who really can?

That's why there is a safety over the top.

Okudah has the body type to man up well with the bigger, more athletic wideouts.

In the Lions' own division (the NFC North), none of the top options at receiver will be able to straight up outrun Okudah.

Remember, this isn't a Teez Tabor type of situation.

Plenty of great cornerbacks are slower than Okudah.

There is just a small worry that it could limit his ceiling.

In my mind, it's no concern.

