4 Players Lions Need to Closely Evaluate in Final Two Weeks

Here are the four players the Lions need to closely evaluate in the final two weeks of the 2020 season

The Lions are certainly going to have a roster that looks fairly different next fall than the one currently assembled.

The next regime will have some big decisions to make this offseason, including whether to re-sign emerging defensive end Romeo Okwara, No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay and fellow veteran receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, just to name a few.

But, before it makes those tough decisions, it will need to closely watch the game film from this season, including from the last two games.

Here are the four players that need to be most closely evaluated the next two weeks.

WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus, a fifth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin this past April, was the recipient of a beautiful downfield pass from Matthew Stafford in Week 15 against the Titans.

For the year, the 22-year-old has hauled in 17 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown.

With the availability of Golladay in jeopardy for the remainder of the season, it should provide Cephus with a great opportunity to continue to prove his worth.

And perhaps, interim head man/offensive play-caller Darrell Bevell will make him an even more active member of the Lions' air attack the next two weeks.

If so, it can only help the organization evaluate the young wideout going into the offseason.

DE Romeo Okwara

Okwara is going to be the beneficiary of a large contract this offseason, whether it be from the Lions or someone else.

Through 14 games in 2020, the 25-year-old has produced career-high marks in the following: Sacks (eight), combined tackles (41), tackles for loss (10) and QB hits (16).

He also logged the first safety of his NFL career a week ago, when he sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the end zone in the second quarter.

He was the lone bright spot on defense against the Titans in the aforementioned Week 15 tilt.

And, with how poor the rest of the defense is, he should get a chance to continue to shine in Detroit's final two games.

Okwara warming up before Thanksgiving game against Houston Texans. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

S Tracy Walker

The 25-year-old has taken a step back, after a productive 2019 campaign.

In 13 games (12 starts) last season, he logged a career-best 103 total tackles, including six tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

In the same number of games in 2020 -- albeit only five starts -- he's accounted for just 65 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, four passes defensed and zero interceptions.

Detroit's higher-ups will likely be paying close attention to the third-year pro's performance in the team's last two contests of the season.

EDGE Austin Bryant

Despite being in the league for two NFL seasons now, the 24-year-old has only played in eight total games due to injury.

These last two games will be sort of a showcase for him, although the playing time might not be hugely significant with individuals like Everson Griffen and Danny Shelton returning from injured reserve.

Bryant, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2019, is still seeking his first career sack, and it'd be something if it came this weekend against Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The Lions' front office will surely have its eyes on Bryant over the course of these final two weeks.

More from SI All Lions:

Bevell: 'I'm Getting a Baptism by Fire'

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Has Never Fumbled

Lions Land WR Ja'Marr Chase in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Odds of Jerry Reese Landing Detroit Lions General Manager Job

Jim Caldwell Lands Interview with Houston Texans

Lions Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brayden Coombs

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.