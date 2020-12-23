Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Has Never Fumbled during NFL Career

Read more on the noteworthy accomplishment of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. has played in the National Football League since 2012.

The Detroit Lions' talented wideout was drafted in the fifth round (166th overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft.

He signed with Detroit as a free agent in March of 2016, after spending the first four years of his career with the Bengals.

In his first season with Detroit, Jones started 15 games, and secured 55 receptions for 930 yards and four touchdowns.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports revealed an interesting fact regarding Jones' sure-handedness.

"He has over 431 career touches. He has 5,974 career yards. He has 49 TD. He has NEVER ONCE fumbled the football," CBS Sports tweeted.

Praising quarterback Matthew Stafford

Following a solid performance against the Titans, many of Stafford's teammates took to social media to praise his efforts.

Among them was Jones, who has developed a strong friendship and bond with his quarterback.

“I love the guy, man. He’s a warrior. I feel like I say this every time I talk about him, but you can tell everything means a lot to him. All this means a lot to him -- being on the field, being with his brothers, stuff like that. They just don’t make them like that no more,” Jones said following Detroit's loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

