Bevell: 'I'm Getting a Baptism by Fire'

Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell is gaining valuable experience managing several stressful situations all at once.

When Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell took over for Matt Patricia, he described his experience as a five-game audition.

“I hate the circumstances with which it happened, but it’s an opportunity. And you got to take full advantage of the opportunities that you’re given, however they come your way," he said. "So like I told the players, I’m jacked. I mean, I’m excited. I get a five-game audition to show what I’m capable of.”

While his first victory as head coach was a memorable one, he has also learned that the tide can quickly turn in the National Football league.

After defeating the Bears in Chicago, Detroit has dropped two straight games against the Packers and the Titans.

In just two short weeks, multiple players have tested positive for coronavirus, a coach on his staff went 'rogue' and made a call on the field without his awareness and the team must prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without several defensive coaches.

"This morning, our COVID-19 test results yielded no new positive tests," a Lions statement read Wednesday. "As a result of the contact tracing process, several coaches will remain away from the team facility until further notice."

During his pre-practice media session on Wednesday, Bevell acknowledged that he is gaining experience during this stressful point of the season.

"Well, I guess I could say I’m getting a baptism by fire. In a very short time, I’m getting all the situations I can possibly get put in. So it’s giving me great experience, and gave me the opportunity to learn all about the people around me and the great support staff I do have, and where I could go for support and help, and be able to make sure that I navigate this in a way that will be in the best interest for the team.”

Is Darell Bevell at risk to miss the Buccaneers game?

The contingency plans if Bevell or any of the coaching staff cannot coach on Saturday are all still being worked out.

No specific roles were explained on Wednesday, although it is expected that quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan would call plays if Bevell is not able to roam the sidelines this weekend.

“Tomorrow is a Friday in our world, so we have to be able to have all that information by tomorrow, so we can give it to you guys as well,” Bevell explained.

