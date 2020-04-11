4 Players Lions Should Sign from XFL

The XFL has reportedly suspended it's operations and all employees of the league have been notified of massive layoffs.

The NFL Network reported a conference call took place Friday where employees were notified the league was not likely to return.

Despite the shortened season, there were several productive players that emerged that could aid the Detroit Lions.

WR Cam Phillips

The Houston Roughnecks wide receiver led the XFL in receiving. He secured 31 catches, 455 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.

Phillips has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, according to league sources.

RB De’Veon Smith

The ex-Michigan running back played in the NFL with both the Dolphins and Redskins. He played four years at the University of Michigan and secured 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Smith led the XFL this season with 365 rushing yards.

S Will Hill

The St. Louis BattleHawks safety recorded 27 total tackles and had two interceptions in 2020.

In 2018, Hill signed with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF for the 2019 season. Unfortunately, the league ceased operations in April of 2019. In 8 games, Hill secured 35 tackles, one interception and one sack.

EDGE Cedric Reed

Reed went undrafted out of Texas in 2015 and spent short amount of time with the Bills and Dolphins. He was not able to secure a roster sport with either organization.

With the the LA Wildcats, Reed secured three sacks, one forced fumble and five quarterback hits.

