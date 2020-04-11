AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

4 Players Lions Should Sign from XFL

John Maakaron

The XFL has reportedly suspended it's operations and all employees of the league have been notified of massive layoffs. 

The NFL Network reported a conference call took place Friday where employees were notified the league was not likely to return. 

Despite the shortened season, there were several productive players that emerged that could aid the Detroit Lions. 

WR Cam Phillips

The Houston Roughnecks wide receiver led the XFL in receiving. He secured 31 catches, 455 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.

Phillips has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, according to league sources.

USATSI_14014625_168388382_lowres
© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

RB De’Veon Smith

The ex-Michigan running back played in the NFL with both the Dolphins and Redskins. He played four years at the University of Michigan and secured 2,235 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Smith led the XFL this season with 365 rushing yards.

USATSI_14093692_168388382_lowres
© Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

S Will Hill

The St. Louis BattleHawks safety recorded 27 total tackles and had two interceptions in 2020. 

In 2018, Hill signed with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF for the 2019 season. Unfortunately, the league ceased operations in April of 2019. In 8 games, Hill secured 35 tackles, one interception and one sack.

USATSI_14087304_168388382_lowres
© Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Cedric Reed

Reed went undrafted out of Texas in 2015 and spent short amount of time with the Bills and Dolphins. He was not able to secure a roster sport with either organization. 

With the the LA Wildcats, Reed secured three sacks, one forced fumble and five quarterback hits. 

Related

Jalen Rose Says "Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade"

Slay & Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work 

Lions Draft QB Jordan Love in Dr. Roto's Latest SI Mock Draft

Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank Among Best QB's in NFL Today?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

detlion

4 Positives for Lions' Defense Headed into 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides four positives for the Detroit Lions' defense headed into 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

Jalen Rose makes the case for the Detroit Lions to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Ramseyd

Lions Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement in Dr. Roto's SI Mock Draft

Fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank among Best Quarterbacks in NFL Today?

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the best Detroit Lions pieces from the around the web in this Friday edition of "All Lions"

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE A.J. Epenesa or DE Marlon Davidson?

Which defensive end would fit better in Detroit's defensive scheme?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Why Trey Flowers Must Step Up in 2020

Download and listen to the latest SI LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Trent Dilfer Says Tagovailoa Throws Better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer heaps massive praise on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions Provide Food Trucks to Feed Hospital Workers

Matt Patricia, players continue to aid those tackling COVID-19 on the front lines

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

5 Late-Round Strong Safety Prospects That Fit the Lions' Defensive Scheme

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at five late-round strong safety prospects that fit Detroit Lions' defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1