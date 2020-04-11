AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

John Maakaron

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose is ready for the Detroit Lions to throw a parade in downtown Detroit. 

Who would be leading at the head of the parade?

No, it's not franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. Rose made his case for why he believes the Woodward parade could only happen if Detroit decided to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.

"The most important position in football is quarterback. Why don't we redshirt Tua, let Matthew Stafford pay his last bid to Detroit. Allow him to groom Tua. Trade him, because eventually when we do a big move it's going to be with the Patriots anyway," Rose said to make his case for the Lions to draft Tagovailoa. 

Rose added, "Our front office is in lockstep with them (Patriots). We are eventually going to do a big deal with them. Imagine -- we redshirt Tua, trade them Matthew Stafford at the end of this year and Tua becomes our quarterback the year after. And we get our parade in downtown Detroit after."

Rose's colleague Louis Riddick rejected that notion and expressed if the Lions don't win in 2020, the front office will not have a chance to make any deals since they will all be fired.

Related

Slay & Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work 

Lions Draft QB Jordan Love in Dr. Roto's Latest SI Mock Draft

Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank Among Best QB's in NFL Today?

Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions Provide Food Trucks to Feed Hospital Workers

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

9iron

4 Positives for Lions' Defense Headed into 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides four positives for the Detroit Lions' defense headed into 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement in Dr. Roto's SI Mock Draft

Fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank among Best Quarterbacks in NFL Today?

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the best Detroit Lions pieces from the around the web in this Friday edition of "All Lions"

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Why Trey Flowers Must Step Up in 2020

Download and listen to the latest SI LionsMaven Podcast

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Trent Dilfer Says Tagovailoa Throws Better than Aaron Rodgers and Dan Marino

Former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer heaps massive praise on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions Provide Food Trucks to Feed Hospital Workers

Matt Patricia, players continue to aid those tackling COVID-19 on the front lines

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE A.J. Epenesa or DE Marlon Davidson?

Which defensive end would fit better in Detroit's defensive scheme?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

5 Late-Round Strong Safety Prospects That Fit the Lions' Defensive Scheme

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at five late-round strong safety prospects that fit Detroit Lions' defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Agent Leigh Steinberg Responds to Concerns about Tua Tagovailoa's Health

Tua Tagovailoa's agent tells SI All Lions Tua Tagovailoa is healthy

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1