Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose is ready for the Detroit Lions to throw a parade in downtown Detroit.

Who would be leading at the head of the parade?

No, it's not franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. Rose made his case for why he believes the Woodward parade could only happen if Detroit decided to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.

"The most important position in football is quarterback. Why don't we redshirt Tua, let Matthew Stafford pay his last bid to Detroit. Allow him to groom Tua. Trade him, because eventually when we do a big move it's going to be with the Patriots anyway," Rose said to make his case for the Lions to draft Tagovailoa.

Rose added, "Our front office is in lockstep with them (Patriots). We are eventually going to do a big deal with them. Imagine -- we redshirt Tua, trade them Matthew Stafford at the end of this year and Tua becomes our quarterback the year after. And we get our parade in downtown Detroit after."

Rose's colleague Louis Riddick rejected that notion and expressed if the Lions don't win in 2020, the front office will not have a chance to make any deals since they will all be fired.

