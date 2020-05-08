5 Takeaways from Lions' 2020 Schedule

The Lions' 2020 regular season schedule has officially been released.

It's tied for the fifth-toughest schedule in the league based on opponents' records from a year ago, with seven of Detroit's games being against 2019 playoff teams.

Simply, it's not going to be easy for the Lions to turn the ship around and become playoff contenders, after finishing just 3-12-1 a season ago.

Let's forget about last season for the time being, though, and take a look now at my five biggest takeaways from the team's 2020 schedule:

1.) Lions could be 1-3 before their bye week in Week 5

The Lions play the Bears, Packers, Cardinals and Saints to open up the 2020 campaign. The matchups with the Packers and Cardinals are road contests.

Of the four games, the only one I see them winning is Week 1 at home vs. Nick Foles and Chicago.

From Weeks 2-4, the Lions will have to face three high-level quarterbacks in the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Cardinals' Kyler Murray, who has a new, big-time weapon at his disposal in former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and the Saints' Drew Brees.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers and Brees each have a Super Bowl ring to their name, and Murray, last year's No. 1 overall pick, has the ability to lead Arizona one day to the Super Bowl.

It's tough sledding to start the season for Detroit head coach Matt Patricia & Co., and it could easily lead to a 1-3 start -- something that the Lions would likely be unable to overcome.

2.) No prime-time game

The Lions and Redskins are the only two teams without a prime-time game scheduled this season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, two of the last three teams to have that happen to them made the playoffs (the 2017 Jaguars and 2019 Bills).

The last time the Lions didn't have a Monday Night Football contest came in 2010.

In fact, prior to this upcoming season, they had played nine straight years on Monday Night Football -- a streak that had started in Week 5 of the 2011 campaign when they faced off against the Bears, and won the contest, 24-13.

3.) Lions play NFC North divisional foes Bears and Packers in back-to-back weeks to open up the season

The Lions play host to the Bears in Week 1, and then, travel to Lambeau Field to play the Packers in Week 2. It's the first time they’re kicking off the season with back-to-back NFC North contests since playing Green Bay and Chicago in consecutive weeks at the start of the 2005 campaign.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

4.) Lions are set to play the Texans on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2012

The 2012 Thanksgiving tilt was a memorable one. It ended in controversial fashion, as former NFL running back Justin Forsett recorded an 81-yard touchdown run on a play where he was visibly brought down to the Ford Field turf by the Lions' defense. It was allowed to stand after then-Lions head man Jim Schwartz erroneously challenged the ruling on the field. Houston proceeded to win in overtime, 34-31.

5.) Lions take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at Ford Field in Week 16

The game will take place on either the day after Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 26) or Sunday, Dec. 27.

It may end up being one of the final two games of the Patricia and Detroit general manager Bob Quinn regime. And if so, what Lions fan doesn't see it getting ugly for the hometown team?

I, for one, see it becoming a lopsided affair -- one in which Tampa Bay may go into halftime with such a big lead that Brady sits the entire second half.

Remember, in last year's Bucs-Lions contest, Bruce Arians' squad blew out the Lions, 38-17. And it did so with now ex-Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston under center.

Winston threw for 458 yards and four scores on the day.

Once again, that was what the Bucs did to the Lions without Brady.

Now, with Brady under center and four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski having come out of retirement to reunite with his former Patriots teammate, the sky's the limit for what Arians' offense can do in 2020.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion, also has a pair of elite wideouts at his disposal in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Subsequently, it could get ugly real quick for the Lions in this Wk. 16 matchup.

It's something I expect to happen in what I believe will be the penultimate game for both Patricia and Quinn in Motown.

Related

Detroit Lions' 2020 Schedule Released

LB Jahlani Tavia Poised for a Bigger Role in Lions Defense

How College Coaches Helped Matt Patricia Prepare for Virtual Offseason

Lions Still Have Big Hill to Climb in NFC North

Buy or Sell: Lions Will Have a Top-10 Offense in 2020

Matt Patricia Praises LB Jamie Collins