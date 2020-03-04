AllLions
All Lions: A Look at Who Detroit Could Target in Offseason

John Maakaron

The start of NFL free agency begins March 18 when the new league year officially begins. 

There will be several high-profile and talented names that will hit the open market in 2020 or will be released by their teams as salary cap casualties.

Many believe that the quarterback market will become clearer once Tom Brady decides where he will be playing in 2020. 

For the Detroit Lions, the offseason acquisitions will go a long way in determining the fans confidence level heading into the 2020 season. 

Lets take a look at which NFL players are being rumored to be targeted by the Detroit Lions:

  • According to USA Today's Lions Wire, "Detroit is among several teams listed with potential interest in cornerback Chris Harris, along with the Texans, Cowboys, Raiders and Jets."
  • According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, free-agent cornerback Byron Jones is likely going to command a hefty salary to be acquired. According to their report, the Eagles, Broncos and Lions were listed strong possibilities for Jones.
  • According to PFF, Rams LB Cory Littleton would immediately elevate the Lions linebacking corps. Per ESPN, "His 90.6 coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third in the NFL behind only Lavonte David and Luke Kuechly."
  • According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, Detroit, Miami and the New York Giants are all expected to make a pitch for Tennessee Titan running back Dion Lewis. 
  • Patrik Walker of CBS Sports expressed that the Lions could be in play to acquire running back Melvin Gordon. Walker writes, "Lesser but still quite likely are the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, who need to shore up the (running back) position in a big way."  

