Draft Profile: Louisiana-Lafayette OL Robert Hunt

The Detroit Lions could be on the search for an offensive guard if starting right guard Graham Glasgow walks in free agency.

At this time, it looks likes general manager Bob Quinn will let Glasgow test the free-agent waters. Glasgow's backup and rotational guard Kenny Wiggins is also set to hit the open market which leaves the Lions with a pretty big hole along on the right side of Frank Ragnow.

Free agency signing or offseason trades could change the Lions guard-landscape.

The Lions will likely be looking to improve upfront -- rather for immediate need, depth, or for the future.

One player that could fill a variety of roles along the line is Robert Hunt.

Robert Hunt, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

Class: RS Senior

Height: 6-5 and 1/8 inches

Weight: 323 pounds

Arms: 33 and 4/8 inches

Wingspan: 82 inches



As you can see, Hunt is quite a large human being. Perhaps what general manager Bob Quinn will like best about Hunt is his versatility. Hunt, a four-year starter, spent his first two seasons at left guard before playing the next two years at right tackle while in college.

Despite well above average length for most guards, his move to right tackle was a testament to his overall athleticism for a man his size.

At the next level, many project Hunt as an interior prospect, though. Quinn has always drafted linemen who can play more than one position along the offensive line.

Not only that, Quinn covets taller interior line prospects that can move well in space. Hunt didn't test at the combine, but the film and all reports suggest he has some pretty quick feet.

His calling card has always been his run blocking and mauler mentality. Due to some issues with his tecnhique, there were times when he struggled to pass block against speed rushers, hence the projection to guard at the NFL.

That's not to say Hunt was necessarily a liability in pass protection. Hunt was limited due to a groin injury in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he had an 87.1 overall grade, which at the time was the second-highest grade among right tackles. He had allowed just two pressures on his 196 pass-blocking snaps.

Important to note, Hunt will turn 24 years old in his rookie season. Also, Quinn will need to do his homework during the character evaluation process as Hunt was suspended during the 2017 season for a felony theft charge. The charge was later reduced to criminal mischief and then subsequently dismissed after Hunt completed a diversion program.

Overall, he will need to refine his game in pass protection with his feet and hand usage, but those concerns should be mitigated while developing on the interior.

