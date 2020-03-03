AllLions
Mock Draft Roundup: Chase Young Falls to Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

When examining the post NFL combine mock drafts, some familiar names continue to emerge as favorites for the Detroit Lions to select with their first-round pick. 

Lets take a look at some post combine mock drafts.

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Pro Football Focus has Detroit selecting defensive end Chase Young with the No. 3 pick.

According to PFF, "If the Lions are going to come away from the first round with only one pick, this is the absolute dream scenario. Last year’s starter, Romeo Okwara, had fewer pressures his final two seasons at Notre Dame combined (40) than Young had in each of the past two seasons (75 and 56). That sounds like quite the upgrade."

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

The latest mock drafts from The Draft Network, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, and NFL.com have the Lions drafting Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network, Matt Miller of Bleacher Report and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah have the Lions selecting Okudah with the No. 3 pick. 

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports has Detroit selecting Okudah fifth after the Dolphins work out a trade with Detroit to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.

Miller writes, "Okudah is an incredibly talented prospect who will rank as one of the best cornerbacks evaluated in the last decade. He has excellent size, toughness, instincts, speed and is a high-character player with nearly perfect traits to transition immediately to the NFL."

