Can Bob Quinn Be Trusted to Sign the Right Running Back in Free Agency?

Bob Quinn has attempted to sign free-agent running backs the past two seasons to help bolster the Lions rushing attack.

On both occasions, Quinn has been unsuccessful in finding the complementary running back to pair alongside Kerryon Johnson.

In 2018, LeGarrette Blount looked like a shell of himself in Detroit.

He finished the season with only 418 rushing yards.

He was unable to average more than two yards per carry in nine of the 16 games he suited up for Detroit. Both Johnson and Zach Zenner averaged over five yards per carry in 2018.

Blount proved to be an unreliable back in Detroit and has not suited up for another organization since.

In 2019, Quinn brought in veteran C.J. Anderson on a one-year contract. His deal included $500,000 in guarantees.

His production was disappointing in his brief stint in Detroit.

He recorded only 38 snaps with the Lions, carrying the ball 16 times for 43 yards in just two games.

Anderson was released after only two games into the 2019 season.

This offseason, Detroit has been rumored to be in the mix for both running backs Melvin Gordon from the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee's Dion Lewis.

Quinn likely isn't going to pay the hefty asking price for Gordon.

While there are other potential free agent targets, Quinn must decide correctly this time around.

Speculation is that Detroit will be making an addition to the running back room, and that will likely be through free agency and not via the NFL draft.

