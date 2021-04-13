Danny Amendola Praises Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman has been released by the New England Patriots and then announced his retirement.

One of the cornerstone pieces of the New England Patriots has announced his retirement.

Wideout Julian Edelman, who aided New England in three of their championship victories, announced his retirement on social media Monday.

"It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family," Edelman said in a video posted online. "And I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot. It's been the best 12 years of my life."

Detroit Lions wideout and former teammate Danny Amendola took to Instagram to express his admiration for Edelman's competitiveness.

"One of the most incredible professional athletes and game time competitors. In the basement, in the street or in the 4th quarter of the biggest game. No matter what we do we gotta believe. Thanks for being you Squirrel. Unbelievable career. Unbelievable friend. #LFG #Batman," Amendola wrote on social media.

"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. "There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he is retiring with the second-most career receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP."

Amendola spent the past two seasons in Motown and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

