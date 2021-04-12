NFL Analyst Lists Ideal Top Two Draft Picks for Detroit Lions

These top two picks are considered ideal for the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the Detroit Lions, the first two selections made in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft will go a long way towards shaping supporters opinion of their current rebuild.

With needs at multiple positions, Detroit's front office could target numerous players on both offense and defense with their first two selections.

Could Detroit even decide to select two players on defense in the first two rounds?

In a recent NFL.com article, each team's ideal top two picks are listed.

For the Lions, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is listed as the ideal choice with the No. 7 overall pick.

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

"There will be some enticing options for the Lions at No. 7, with a young quarterback, a dynamic receiver and Parsons potentially available. If new head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes truly believe in Jared Goff and want to bring speed and toughness to the team's defense, then the former Penn State linebacker is the ideal selection. He has the athleticism to play inside or outside," NFL writer Chad Reuters explained.

Speaking at his pro day, Parsons indicated he had multiple conversations with Detroit's coaching staff. "I talked to the Lions a couple of times," he said. "Honestly, I would be blessed to really go anywhere, but obviously playing on a team with Chris Spielman -- someone who could enhance my game -- would be terrific for me. Someone who I could learn and grow and push me to get better every day. That's all I need."

In the second-round, Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was listed as the ideal selection for Detroit's secondary.

"Samuel could end up being a first-round pick, but there's still a chance his average size (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) makes him a second-rounder," Reuter writes. "Regardless of where he's selected, the son of the former NFL Pro Bowl corner will be an effective slot defender, if not hassling outside receivers."

