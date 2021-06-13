Are Things Really Different for the Detroit Lions?

One of the biggest factors keeping a segment of Detroit Lions supporters from truly buying in has been the constant letdowns and disappointments.

Despite a new front office and coaching staff, it is reasonable to expect many to hesitate prior to letting their guard down yet again.

Former Lions offensive lineman Lomas Brown recently discussed why he believes new head coach Dan Campbell will bring a new level of "accountability" to the organization moving forward.

"I think Dan Campbell is bringing a sense of accountability with these guys," Brown said. "I just don't know if the last regime held guys accountable. Their accountability was they were going to cut guys or get rid of guys. I think with Dan, he wants to work with guys. I think the sense of accountability is going to be a lot higher for these guys."

While the new regime has made large strides in earning support from fans, until meaningful results show up on the football field, there will remain a heavy level of skepticism.

"I know that Detroit's made up of great people, some really good people. This community is strong," Campbell said at his introductory press conference. "This place has been kicked. It's been battered, it's been bruised. I can sit up here, and give you 'coach speak' all day long. I can give you we're going to win this many games. None of that matters. You guys don't want to hear it anyway. You've had enough of that s**t. So, excuse my language."

During the offseason, hope springs eternal.

For the Lions organization, the hope now rests on a group of ex-players who are tasked with connecting with the roster and getting it to perform at a high level on a weekly basis.

