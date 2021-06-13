Tyrell Crosby Appreciates Fan Support Amid Trade Rumors

The candidate on the Detroit Lions roster most likely to be traded prior to the start of the 2021 season is offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby.

During his latest media session with reporters, the 25-year-old lineman expressed he is aware of the rumors, but has not had many discussions with the team's front office.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s impossible with how social media is to not see it, but I haven’t clicked on anything,” Crosby said. “Really haven’t heard much from the front office or anything about it, so I’m just here excited and thankful to be here and just compete.”

Crosby has been the ultimate team player, filling in admirably when teammates have been hurt.

Detroit added their potential right tackle of the future, thus making it clear that Crosby will have an uphill battle to see the same amount of playing time he has the past couple of seasons.

With the success he had on the field in 2020, Crosby made the decision to not attend organized team activities this year.

“Last year, I learned that you could do OTAs and work from wherever you’re at and I had a solid year last year,” he said. “Pretty much had to miss my entire family throughout all the last season. That was the first time I haven’t had the opportunity to have like any family members at a home game. Missed my birthday, Thanksgiving, you know, all of that, so I just spent that time being with my family and just appreciated the loved ones.”

While he did attend mandatory minicamp, Crosby's future in Detroit remains uncertain.

Fans of the team have been showering the lineman with support online, prompting a response on social media.

"The amount of love Lions fans have been showing me lately has been incredible. I see you all and appreciate you all," Crosby posted on social media.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Amid trade rumors, Crosby will remain a team player and will not force a trade. He is a popular member of the roster and is currently enjoying working with Penei Sewell, Detroit's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“For me, I really love to go out and compete,” Crosby said. “Since they first drafted me in 2018, whatever my role is for the team, I’ve gone out and just did to my best ability and every day, I’m going to go in and compete.”

