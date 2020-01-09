LionMaven
Barry Sanders: "Hopefully Calvin Will Come Around"

John Maakaron

Barry Sanders appeared on the Jaime and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket earlier this morning. 

During the interview, he discussed his thoughts on Patricia and Quinn returning and how much the Lions winning the Lombardi trophy would mean to him. 

Sanders reconciled with the Lions and has been a team ambassador since 2007. 

He was asked during the interview if he has had conversations with wide receiver Calvin Johnson to facilitate a reconciliation. 

Sanders replied that he has not spoken to Johnson about forgiving the organization and being around the team more. 

"I figure he probably needs his time, just as I did. But I like where I am with the Lions. I know that we have a long ways to go as far as what we’re going to do on the field and trying to get the team back to the top of the division. Obviously we have our work cut out for us," Sanders said.

Sanders added, "But hopefully Calvin will come around. I don't know exactly where they are with that. Like I said, I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t know what his concerns are or whatever. But hey, look, I’m glad that for me, I’m there and things are great. We’re moving forward and we’re going to try to put together a great winning team next year." 

Listen to the entire Sanders interview below. 

