Lions Draft Wolverine Lineman in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

It's officially that time of year. Draft season is upon us.

The Lions officially have the third pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round. The defense is the primary area of need for Detroit and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this years NFL Draft.

Here is SI Lions Maven latest three-round mock draft.

3rd Pick

Detroit lost the last nine games of their season, but may be rewarded with a quality cornerback to solidify the secondary.

With the third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Lions select cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

With Darius Slay's status with the organization up in the air, Okudah being added to the roster would be a suitable replacement.

CB Jeff Okudah - Ohio State © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

35th Pick

Linebacker Terrell Lewis from Alabama is the Lions pick at number 35.

According to the Draft Network:

Looks the part as an NFL rusher. Rocked up and high cut, with long limbs and good flexibility. Violent style of rushing with a good willingness to attack inside moves and stunts with his shoulder and full momentum, looking to disrupt. Unafraid of fighting in close quarters with tackles and wins late rush reps with high intensity and physicality. Can use length and hand placement in flashes to generate significant displacement on power rushes, with lock-out ability in his arms to generate separation and work to shed. Explosiveness to the quarterback/ball-carrier is exciting to see as a potential 3-4 OLB and space player.

LB Terrell Lewis - Alabama © Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

67th Pick

Detroit looks to sure up the offensive line and selects lineman Ben Bredeson from Michigan.

Many are complimentary of his physical toughness, and that will come in handy battling opposing defensive linemen in the trenches.

OL Ben Bredeson - Michigan © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Biggest Lions Studs & Duds from 2019

Bart Scott Bets Dan Orlovsky His House Over Lions 2020 Win Total

Who Was Lions Rookie of the Year?

Top Pass Rushers Lions Should Consider in Free Agency

Will Matthew Stafford Finish His Career with Detroit Lions?