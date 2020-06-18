AllLions
Darrell Bevell Shares Lessons Learned from Last Season

John Maakaron

For coaches of NFL teams, a portion of the offseason is spent reviewing lessons learned from the prior season.

Detroit struggled in so many key areas last season that those important lessons must be identified quickly and corrected. 

During a video conference Wednesday, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell shared what lessons he learned from his review of the 2019 season.

"It's always fun to go back and look at all of the things we have done," Bevell said. "Look at the plays, like you think you ran it 30 times and you ran it five. There are a lot of takeaways from it."

He added, "One of the biggest ones that probably hit me was -- we're always talking about finishing. We had 10 games where we had the lead going into the fourth quarter, and we had another game where we were tied in the fourth quarter. We were doing some good things, we were in a lot of games. We weren't able to finish those. We were 3-7-1 in those games. That tells me we can do better in that area -- the fourth quarter we got to pick it up, we got to finish. Something that we preach all the time."

While Bevell is optimistic the team will eventually learn to finish, it is imperative for the young roster to begin to apply the lessons learned on a more consistent basis during the 2020 season.

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing CB Darqueze Dennard

Is the veteran cornerback worth bringing to Detroit? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

SpartanSports

Five Lions Named to NFC North All-Decade Team

Calvin Johnson, Ndamukong Suh, Darius Slay, Glover Quin and Sam Martin were named to the ESPN All-Decade Team.

John Maakaron

Footballfan55

Lions Listed as NFL Team That Should Pursue Colin Kaepernick

Is it now the correct time for the Detroit Lions to pursue Colin Kaepernick?

John Maakaron

Jmurdock64

5 Detroit Lions Who Might Depart after 2020 NFL Season

These 5 Detroit Lions become unrestricted free agents after the 2020 season. Read more.

John Maakaron

SpartanSports

Poll: Would Matthew Stafford Make a Good NFL Broadcaster?

Can Matthew Stafford succeed as NFL broadcaster? Read more.

Vito Chirco

SpartanSports

T.J. Hockenson is Still Not 100 Percent Healthy

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell provides update on T.J. Hockenson. Read more.

John Maakaron

SpartanSports

D'Andre Swift Over/Under Rushing Yards Set

BetOnline projects the over/under rushing total for D'Andre Swift's rookie season. Read more.

John Maakaron

Footballfan55

3 Reasons Detroit Lions Should Sign Cam Newton

Read why Detroit should not pass up on the opportunity to sign veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

John Maakaron

SpartanSports

What New Lions Offensive Linemen Bring to the Table

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell breaks down what Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg bring to the table

Jason Ross Jr.

Cory Undlin: Jeff Okudah Is 'Nonstop' and Committed to Football

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin explains how committed to football Jeff Okudah is. Read more.

Vito Chirco

SpartanSports