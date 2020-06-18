For coaches of NFL teams, a portion of the offseason is spent reviewing lessons learned from the prior season.

Detroit struggled in so many key areas last season that those important lessons must be identified quickly and corrected.

During a video conference Wednesday, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell shared what lessons he learned from his review of the 2019 season.

"It's always fun to go back and look at all of the things we have done," Bevell said. "Look at the plays, like you think you ran it 30 times and you ran it five. There are a lot of takeaways from it."

He added, "One of the biggest ones that probably hit me was -- we're always talking about finishing. We had 10 games where we had the lead going into the fourth quarter, and we had another game where we were tied in the fourth quarter. We were doing some good things, we were in a lot of games. We weren't able to finish those. We were 3-7-1 in those games. That tells me we can do better in that area -- the fourth quarter we got to pick it up, we got to finish. Something that we preach all the time."

While Bevell is optimistic the team will eventually learn to finish, it is imperative for the young roster to begin to apply the lessons learned on a more consistent basis during the 2020 season.

