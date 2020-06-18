Five members of the Detroit Lions were named to the NFC North All-Decade Team, as voted by ESPN reporters covering the division.

Led by wide receiver Calvin Johnson, the list also includes cornerback Darius Slay, safety Glover Quin, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and punter Sam Martin.

Johnson was also selected as the Lions Player of the Decade.

“Johnson is the easy selection for the Lions,” ESPN’s Mike Rothstein explained. “He's the only surefire Hall of Famer to play a significant portion of the 2010s with Detroit and he was for a time the best receiver in the NFL."

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Wednesday, June 17:

Lions reporter Tim Twentyman explains that Jamal Agnew is now a full-time wide receiver in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense, via DetroitLions.com

Derek Okrie of USA Today's Lions Wire examines T.J. Hockenson's 2020 season projections.

Carlos Monarrez of The Detroit Free Press reports on how quarterback Matthew Stafford can actually be a top-10 performer in 2020.

Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation's Pride of Detroit examines what Detroit can expect from veteran cornerback Justin Coleman in 2020.

Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated's InsideTheVikings ranks the NFC North's offensive lines. According to Ragatz, Detroit's offensive line is the second-best in the division behind the Packers.

Related

T.J. Hockenson is Not 100 Percent Healthy

5 Detroit Lions Who May Depart After 2020 Season

Pros and Cons of Lions CB Darqueze Dennard

D'Andre Swift Over/Under Rushing Yards Set

3 College Running Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On