NFL players are not likely going to all return to team facilities until the beginning of training camp.

For several members of the Detroit Lions' roster, it may end up being their final training camp with the organization.

Heading into the 2020 season, Detroit's roster includes numerous players who are entering the last year of their contracts.

Lions general manger Bob Quinn is going to have some rather tough decisions in the next calendar year regarding which players on the current roster are worthy of a contract extension.

Here are five players that may end up not making Quinn's list:

1.) Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Davis has frequently been the subject of heavy scrutiny among supporters of the Lions.

Davis was among the lowest-graded linebackers, per Pro Football Focus. And his plethora of missed tackles must frustrate all involved when reviewing film.

He is likely going to be given one final opportunity to prove his worth this season.

2.) Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

This year will be the fifth and final season for the ninth-year pro under his current contract that he signed with Detroit in 2016.

Jones has averaged $8 million a year over the life of the contract, and has only cost about half of what most of today's top wide receivers are making.

Jones will turn 30 at the start of the 2020 season.

It's important to note that fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay will also soon be looking for a new contract, as he will be in the last year of his rookie deal in 2020.

It's highly unlikely the Lions will be able to afford both.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) Wide receiver Danny Amendola

After previous stops with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, Amendola signed with Detroit in 2019.

The 34-year-old had success in his first season with the Lions.

In 2019, Amendola recorded 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

Detroit will likely look to develop younger wide receivers and acquire several more via the draft, spelling the end of Amendola's run in Detroit after 2020.

4.) Safety/linebacker Miles Killebrew

It’s difficult to deny that Killebrew has a role on this team, especially when you consider his prowess on special teams and the importance of field position in the NFL.

The question marks revolve around whether or not being a special teams ace is enough.

Killebrew will have a shot to prove that his role is indeed one of necessity for the Lions this upcoming season.

Beyond 2020, Killebrew's place on this roster is far from guaranteed.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

5.) Defensive end Romeo Okwara

It's ironic that his replacement may end up being a member of his own family.

Detroit has some depth at the defensive end position, with the likes of Da'Shawn Hand, Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara hoping to earn their share of snaps in 2020.

Romeo may end up losing out on a roster spot in 2021 based on the numbers' game.

Related

Pros and Cons of Lions CB Darqueze Dennard

D'Andre Swift Over/Under Rushing Yards Set

6 Lions Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

3 College Running Backs Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Lions Listed as Team that Should Consider Colin Kaepernick