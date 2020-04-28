Quinn Explains Why Lions Didn't Bluff and Select Tagovailoa

Appearing on 97.1 FM The Ticket, Lions general manager Bob Quinn explained why the team did not call the Miami Dolphin's bluff by drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to then look to trade him to the Dolphins.

Following the draft, supporters of the Lions are debating whether or not Quinn properly established the trade market for the No. 3 pick.

Many have expressed if there was no real trade offer, then Detroit could have just selected Tagovailoa to then attempt to flip him for draft picks.

Quinn said that scenario is much easier said than done, and a team can't assume another team wants him, even if many signs pointed to it.

"Much easier said than done," Quinn said, "Much, much. How do I know that Tua was their guy? How do I know that they didn't really want an offensive tackle, which they had talked a lot about. There's so many maybe's in that conversation, that is why it doesn't happen in the NFL."

He added, "We all trust each other as GM's. I worked with (Miami Dolphins GM) Chris Grier for a year my first year in the league. Chris was in New England in 2000. Ultimately, this is a game of poker. On draft weekend, I take no one's word. I couldn't sit there and truthfully for the Lions organization consider something like that because you never know what could happen."

