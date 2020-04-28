Lions general manager Bob Quinn has given Detroit fans a big-time reason to be excited about their hometown team for the first time in a long time.

The reason why: Former Georgia star running back D'Andre Swift will be a member of the Lions' backfield in 2020 and the foreseeable future.

Swift, a first-team All-SEC selection by the conference's coaches in 2019, rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three seasons at Georgia. He also accumulated 666 yards and five scores in the passing game.

As long as he stays healthy, Swift -- Quinn's second-round selection in this year's NFL Draft -- should be able to form an electric one-two punch with third-year pro Kerryon Johnson.

With the addition of Swift and the presence of Johnson, Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell now has two No.1-caliber backs that he can deploy on a weekly basis.

It's great news for Bevell, as he runs an offense that is geared more toward the ground game than the passing game, even with franchise passer Matthew Stafford under center.

Quinn was very pleased with landing Swift at No. 35 overall.

“Felt really good about that pick, obviously (a) playmaker, explosive, three-down value, really, really good football player," Quinn said. "(He) played at a high level – (I) know their coaches down there, know the conference that he plays in.”

Quinn plans on deploying a rotation of backs in 2020, which will likely primarily consist of Swift, Johnson and Alabama product Bo Scarbrough.

As Quinn commented,

“I think we always need multiple backs. It’s a position where guys get hit. They take a pounding. So, we’ve just got to make sure we have good depth and guys that can go out there and make plays for us. D’Andre’s not going to carry the ball 35 times a game. We know that. We’re going to use our backs, (and) we’re going to use all of them. That’s why we drafted D’Andre. He’s going to be part of that package."

And Swift is looking forward to playing alongside the two fellow former SEC backs.

"He (Johnson) had a great career in college -- him and Bo Scarbrough. I've seen them first hand. He's done great in the NFL, too," Swift said. "So, just to go in there and build a relationship with them type of guys - I'm just looking to compete for whatever role is fit for me."

He will have a great chance of becoming Detroit's full-fledged lead back as the season progresses, especially if he lives up to expectations and becomes one of the favorites to win the NFL's offensive rookie of the year award.

Currently, he possesses the second-best odds of any draftee to win the award, per BetMGM. The only player he's behind is former LSU Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall selection of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quinn, online sportsbooks and fans and pundits alike think highly of Swift.

Easily said, big things are in store for him in the NFL.

