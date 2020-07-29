Bob Quinn Says GMs Have Pressured the NFL regarding Roster Questions

During Bob Quinn's tenure in Detroit, he has arguably made some of his best roster decisions in August and September.

General managers are constantly in search of finding players to fill out the back-end of a roster and to garner competition at each position.

As a result of the global pandemic, Quinn's job has become exponentially more difficult.

And he revealed earlier Wednesday that the NFL has not made his job any less challenging.

At the moment, teams cannot bring in free agents from outside the organization for a tryout.

The league has different safety protocols for players not already signed to NFL rosters.

“That’s like my biggest question, and I don’t have a great answer, honestly. As it stands right now, we can not bring a player in for a tryout. We can not bring a free-agent player in for a tryout, as it stands right now," Quinn said. "Now, the league is working on this, and they’re supposed to be letting us know how we can do that.

“We can bring somebody in for a physical, and send them to our doctor’s office offsite. But, we can’t physically see that person here or work them out. That’s going to be a challenge.”

Quinn also indicated that he and other general managers called upon the NFL to provide more answers and to provide them quickly regarding significant roster questions.

“The on-boarding process of claiming a player, trading for a player, signing a free agent during the season. All that stuff, honestly, I don’t have a lot of information on, (and) because they haven’t told us,” he said. “That’s a whole different protocol than the protocol that’s in place for the players currently on your roster. That’s a big question that I think everybody in my seat around the league is waiting for more guidance on.”

