AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Bob Quinn Says GMs Have Pressured the NFL regarding Roster Questions

John Maakaron

During Bob Quinn's tenure in Detroit, he has arguably made some of his best roster decisions in August and September. 

General managers are constantly in search of finding players to fill out the back-end of a roster and to garner competition at each position. 

As a result of the global pandemic, Quinn's job has become exponentially more difficult.

And he revealed earlier Wednesday that the NFL has not made his job any less challenging.

At the moment, teams cannot bring in free agents from outside the organization for a tryout. 

The league has different safety protocols for players not already signed to NFL rosters.

“That’s like my biggest question, and I don’t have a great answer, honestly. As it stands right now, we can not bring a player in for a tryout. We can not bring a free-agent player in for a tryout, as it stands right now," Quinn said. "Now, the league is working on this, and they’re supposed to be letting us know how we can do that.

“We can bring somebody in for a physical, and send them to our doctor’s office offsite. But, we can’t physically see that person here or work them out. That’s going to be a challenge.”

Quinn also indicated that he and other general managers called upon the NFL to provide more answers and to provide them quickly regarding significant roster questions.

“The on-boarding process of claiming a player, trading for a player, signing a free agent during the season. All that stuff, honestly, I don’t have a lot of information on, (and) because they haven’t told us,” he said. “That’s a whole different protocol than the protocol that’s in place for the players currently on your roster. That’s a big question that I think everybody in my seat around the league is waiting for more guidance on.”

Related

GM Bob Quinn Discusses Safety Protocols

2020 Preview: Projecting LB Jarrad Davis' Stats

Lions' Chance to Win Division Improved on Day 1 of Training Camp

Kenny Golladay and Frank Ragnow Could Be Highest Rated at Their Position

Lions' Rush Defense Key to Transforming Defense in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' Rush Defense Key to Transforming Defense in 2020

Read more about why the Detroit Lions rush defense can also aid Matt Patricia's defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Golladay and Ragnow Could Be Highest-Graded Players at Their Positions

Read more on why Kenny Golladay and Frank Ragnow are poised for big seasons for the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions' Chance to Win Division Improved on Day 1 of Training Camp

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings lose key players on defense to opt-outs on the first day of training camp.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Expectations Be Lowered for Lions' Rookies?

Examining whether expectations should be lowered for Detroit Lions' rookies entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Have Decision to Make ahead of Training Camp

Signs point to Detroit Lions splitting their squads to start training camp.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Bob Quinn Discusses New Safety Protocols at Lions Practice Facility

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn discussed new health and safety protocols in latest media session.

John Maakaron

Lions Led NFL in “Bad Throw” Percentage

Find out about Pro Football Reference’s “bad throws” stat and the Detroit Lions' league-worst percentage in it in 2019

Logan Lamorandier

Projecting Jarrad Davis' 2020 Stats

Projecting Jarrad Davis' stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

Could Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn's Job Status Be a Major Distraction in 2020?

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat this season. Read more on why their job status could be a distraction this season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

How Jeff Okudah's Stats Compare to Other 2020 First-Round CBs

How do Jeff Okudah’s college stats stack up with the stats of the other cornerbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever