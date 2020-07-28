Lions Chance to Win Division Improved on Day 1 of Training Camp

On Tuesday, members of the Detroit Lions' roster arrived for the start of training camp.

But, instead of running routes and getting on the practice field as a complete unit, players arrived at the team's Allen Park practice facility to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Players must produce three negative test results before even being allowed into the facility this weekend.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no member of the roster has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about health and safety.

NFL players have been given the choice to opt out if they feel the risks of playing this season outweigh the benefits.

Based on the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, players who opt out will secure a salary advance in the amount of $150,000.

Players can secure $350K if they are deemed a high risk to contract the virus.

In the NFC North, Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce announced their intention to opt out this season.

The losses are significant, and will certainly impact their respective defenses negatively.

As a result, Detroit's chances of success in the division took a step in the right direction on Day 1 of training camp.

ESPN NFL reporter and anchor Dianna Russini tweeted a bold prediction Tuesday that Detroit is going to win the NFC North this season.

Even though the action at the start of training camp will largely be away from the field, the news Tuesday was mostly positive from Detroit's practice facility.

