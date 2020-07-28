AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Chance to Win Division Improved on Day 1 of Training Camp

John Maakaron

On Tuesday, members of the Detroit Lions' roster arrived for the start of training camp. 

But, instead of running routes and getting on the practice field as a complete unit, players arrived at the team's Allen Park practice facility to undergo COVID-19 testing. 

Players must produce three negative test results before even being allowed into the facility this weekend. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, no member of the roster has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about health and safety.

NFL players have been given the choice to opt out if they feel the risks of playing this season outweigh the benefits.

Based on the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA, players who opt out will secure a salary advance in the amount of $150,000. 

Players can secure $350K if they are deemed a high risk to contract the virus.

In the NFC North, Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce announced their intention to opt out this season. 

The losses are significant, and will certainly impact their respective defenses negatively.

As a result, Detroit's chances of success in the division took a step in the right direction on Day 1 of training camp. 

ESPN NFL reporter and anchor Dianna Russini tweeted a bold prediction Tuesday that Detroit is going to win the NFC North this season.

Even though the action at the start of training camp will largely be away from the field, the news Tuesday was mostly positive from Detroit's practice facility.

Related

Lions' Rush Defense Key to Transforming Defense in 2020

Kenny Golladay and Frank Ragnow Could Be Highest Rated at Their Position

Should Expectations Be Lowered for Lions' Rookies?

Lions Have Decision to Make Ahead of Training Camp

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Should Matthew Stafford Be a Quarantine Quarterback in Training Camp?

Should Matthew Stafford attend meetings and train away from Detroit's practice facility until the start of the season?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Important Questions for the Lions ahead of Training Camp

Here are the five biggest questions for the Detroit Lions ahead of the start of NFL training camp Tuesday.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Could Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn's Job Status Be a Major Distraction in 2020?

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are on the hot seat this season. Read more on why their job status could be a distraction this season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

How Jeff Okudah's Stats Compare to Other 2020 First-Round CBs

How do Jeff Okudah’s college stats stack up with the stats of the other cornerbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Lions' Rush Defense Key to Transforming Defense in 2020

Read more about why the Detroit Lions rush defense can also aid Matt Patricia's defense

Logan Lamorandier

5 Players Detroit Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wasted a 2017 second-round pick on Teez Tabor.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Golladay and Ragnow Could Be Highest-Graded Players at Their Positions

Read more on why Kenny Golladay and Frank Ragnow are poised for big seasons for the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

Should Expectations Be Lowered for Lions' Rookies?

Examining whether expectations should be lowered for Detroit Lions' rookies entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

Jamie Collins to Younger Players: "Don't Mess Up Our Money"

Ahead of training camp, veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has a message for younger players in the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

With Divisional Foes Weaker, Lions Should Compete for Playoff Spot

Read more why the Detroit Lions can earn a playoff berth in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever