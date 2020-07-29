AllLions
2020 Preview: Projecting Jarrad Davis' Stats

Vito Chirco

Jarrad Davis enters an ultra important season for himself in 2020, with it being his final year under contract in a Detroit uniform.

Since being drafted in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, he's largely been a disappointment.

The University of Florida product has finished as one of Pro Football Focus’ 20 worst-graded linebackers -- among those that have suited up for at least 20 percent of their team's defensive snaps -- in each season as a pro.

In fact, he received the fifth-worst PFF grade at the linebacker position in 2019.

Earlier this offseason, the Lions decided to decline his fifth-year option for 2021.

Subsequently, in order for Davis to get a new contract after this upcoming season, he must put together a career year and prove that he can consistently be a productive member of Detroit's linebacker corps.

He recorded 63 total tackles and two sacks in just 11 games a year ago. He failed to play in a full season due to ankle and knee injuries.

Entering the 2020 campaign, expectations are not very high for the fourth-year linebacker.

ESPN NFL prognosticator Mike Clay projects him to finish with only 44 tackles and less than 1.5 sacks (1.4).

Fair to say, such a stat line would be far from what the Lions desire from the 24-year-old.

When he last played in 16 games -- which came in 2018 (the only year in which he's suited up for a full season's worth of games) -- he amassed 100 combined tackles and six sacks.

The expected emergence of second-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai will certainly cut into Davis' reps and subsequent statistical output.

Clay, in fact, predicts that Tavai will out-snap Davis 558 to 406.

As a result, even if Davis manages to stay healthy for the full 2020 campaign, he shouldn't be expected to post another 100-tackle season.

Instead, the expectations should be lowered -- just not as low as Clay has set them.

My personal projection is for Davis to produce a stat line of 78 tackles and three sacks this upcoming season.

And more than likely, it'll be his final campaign as a member of the Lions.

