Kenny Golladay and Frank Ragnow Could Be Highest Graded Players at Their Position

John Maakaron

For the Detroit Lions to have success this season and in the future, the cornerstone members of the roster must continue to take steps forward in their careers. 

Among the players identified as cornerstone pieces of the Lions rebuild are wide receiver Kenny Golladay and center Frank Ragnow.

Expectations are emerging, as both can and should be highly productive for Detroit in 2020. 

golladay4
© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Pro Football Focus examined dark horse candidates to be the highest graded players at their position in 2020. 

Both Golladay and Ragnow made the list.

Golladay is in line for a significant contract extension ahead of his fourth NFL season.

Working with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for a second straight year should certainly allow Detroit's offense to continue to evolve.

Analysts and supporters are expecting big plays downfield to continue and hopefully increase now that Matthew Stafford is back and set to return healthy.

"With Matthew Stafford returning and feeding him downfield targets, there is a good chance that Golladay puts up big numbers and high grades in a Detroit offense that was pushing the ball downfield in the passing game early and often during the 2019 season," according to PFF.

ragnow2
© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ragnow, a former first-round draft pick, allowed just two sacks in 2019 on 996 offensive snaps, and earned a 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking sixth among 38 qualified centers.

The 24-year-old has also proved to be a durable figure through his first two seasons, appearing in 15 and 16 games, respectively.

"Heading into his second season at the position, there’s a real chance we could be talking about Ragnow as one of the best young offensive linemen in the NFL this time next season if others aren’t already." 

Comments

