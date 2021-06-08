Brad Holmes on Ownership: 'It's Probably the Opposite of What They're Thinking'

When the Detroit Lions entered free agency, Lions special assistant Chris Spielman appeared on 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) and provided an update on the involvement of ownership in the new collaborative team effort with a new head coach and general manager in place.

"Sheila (Ford Hamp) has been involved by being in all these personnel meetings. She's sat in two days of offensive free-agency meetings and two days of defensive free-agency meetings," Spielman explained.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Speaking with The Detroit News, general manager Brad Holmes explained further that principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp has made it clear to him and the staff she does not want to get in the way of them performing their duties.

"Dan and I asked her, 'Do you mind, if you have time, to stop by? I'd love to have you in?' She was literally like, 'Are you sure?' I said, 'Yes.' She was like, 'I don't want to get in the way.' She's that type. Now granted, she's providing everything. We made all these upgrades in our draft room, from a technology standpoint, and all this stuff. She's provided all of that and I have to ask her and she's like, 'Are you sure? I don't want to get in the way.' And I'm like, 'Yes, please,' because we're just getting this thing going," Holmes said. "You see that narrative put out in the media that 'Sheila is involved,' and all that and I'm like, 'They don't even understand.' It's probably the opposite of what they're thinking."

