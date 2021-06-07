Report: Aaron Rodgers Will Not Attend Packers Mandatory Minicamp

Things are still not looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers continue to have their issues.

Ahead of mandatory minicamp, it does not appear that the strained relationship between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the Packers organization has improved much at all.

On Monday evening, ESPN reported that Rodgers was not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that was set to begin on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network, "Aaron Rodgers is officially set to become a holdout Tuesday and the #Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of minicamp -- a small sum since he’s already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs. The financial penalties grow in training camp."

On draft night, Rodgers made waves that nearly overshadowed the entire draft.

“Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN," NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported.

The situation has reportedly become divisive among supporters of the team, according to Packers president Mark Murphy.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base," Murphy published on the Packers team website. "The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact."

If Rodgers skips all three days, it would mark the first occasion in which the veteran quarterback has skipped mandatory minicamp.

It is likely that the NFC North will be in store for a major shakeup once the 2021 season begins.

It does not appear that Rodgers and the Packers are heading for an amicable breakup.

