Detroit Lions' 2024 Updated Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are expected to have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL in 2024. It’s in part due to the offseason work of fourth-year general manager Brad Holmes, who made a concerted effort over the past several months to upgrade the defensive side of the football.
Let’s take a look at where the Lions’ depth chart stands with two more sessions of OTAs and mandatory minicamp on the horizon.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Nate Sudfeld
Goff, now equipped with a massive new contract, is the Lions’ clear-cut No. 1 quarterback entering the 2024 season. Hooker and Sudfeld will battle for the backup QB spot, although Hooker – in his second year as a pro – should have the inside track to win the job.
Running back
Starter: David Montgomery
Backup: Jahmyr Gibbs
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Zonovan Knight, Sione Vaki (Rookie), Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk
Montgomery and Gibbs formed an ultra reliable one-two punch in the Lions’ backfield in 2023, and should do so again this upcoming season. Meanwhile, Reynolds, the incumbent No. 3 running back, is expected to battle for the position this summer with both Vaki and Knight.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown (Slot), Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones
Backups: Kalif Raymond (Slot), Tre’Quan Smith, Antoine Green
Reserves: Daurice Fountain, Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander, Jalon Calhoun (UDFA), Isaiah Williams (UDFA), Kaden Davis
St. Brown and Jameson Williams are locks as Detroit’s top two receivers entering the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, the No. 3 receiver job is up for grabs headed into training camp. Presently, Peoples-Jones is viewed as the favorite to win the job, although I expect Raymond to give him a run for his money throughout the preseason.
Additionally, Green, in his second season as a pro, is expected to take a step forward, and Isaiah Williams, an undrafted free-agent pickup, could be a dark horse to steal a spot on Detroit’s season-opening roster.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Sean McKeon, Parker Hesse
LaPorta, coming off a record-breaking rookie season, is Detroit’s indisputable No. 1 tight end entering the ‘24 campaign. He’s expected to be backed up this upcoming season once again by Wright.
Meanwhile, the battle for the No. 3 TE job should be a contentious one in training camp. Mitchell and Zylstra likely have the inside track for it as a result of the time they’ve each spent with the Lions. However, McKeon – a Michigan product and recent free-agent acquisition of Brad Holmes – could also put himself in contention to win the position with a strong camp.
Offensive tackle
Starters: Taylor Decker (Left), Penei Sewell (Right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Giovanni Manu (Rookie)
Reserves: Connor Galvin
Decker and Sewell are two of the top offensive tackles in the entire league, so they have nothing to fear when it comes to their respective jobs. Meanwhile, Skipper will once again assume the duties of the team’s swing tackle.
Additionally, Manu, the first of Detroit’s two fourth-round picks this past April, is an intriguing developmental piece, and could grow into a quality reserve by season’s end.
Offensive guard
Starters: Graham Glasgow (Left), Kevin Zeitler (Right)
Backups: Kayode Awosika, Christian Mahogany (Rookie)
Reserves: Colby Sorsdal, Matt Farniok, Netane Muti
Glasgow and Zeitler, one of Detroit’s prized offseason acquisitions, have the two guard positions locked up. Meanwhile, Awosika, Mahogany and Sorsdal are expected to battle it out for the backup guard spot. Mahogany, the final pick of Holmes’ 2024 draft haul, could emerge as a frontrunner for the job with a strong showing in camp.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Duke Clemens (UDFA), Bryan Hudson (UDFA), Kingsley Eguakun (UDFA)
The savvy vet Ragnow is the anchor of the Lions’ formidable offensive line. If he succumbs to any long-term injury in the upcoming season, Glasgow is expected to slide over from guard to man the position. Niese, a practice-squad player for the majority of last season, could also see some playing time in Ragnow’s absence.
Meanwhile, just like Niese, Clemens, Hudson and Eguakun – a trio of undrafted free agents – are expected to fight for spots on Detroit’s practice squad in 2024.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Brodric Martin
Reader, arguably the most impactful addition of Detroit’s offseason, is expected to provide Alim McNeill with a strong running mate on the interior of the defensive line. He’ll be backed up at nose tackle by Martin, who’s gotten himself in better playing shape this offseason and subsequently could see an increased number of snaps in 2024.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Alim McNeill
Backup: Mekhi Wingo (Rookie)
Reserves: Levi Onwuzurike, Kyle Peko, Chris Smith
McNeill dedicated himself to getting into better shape last offseason, and it helped him produce his best season as a pro in 2023. He recorded a career-best five sacks a season ago, and Detroit is expecting more of the same out of the interior defensive lineman in 2024. He’s expected to be backed up by Wingo, a sixth-round pick of the Lions this past April, and Onwuzurike this upcoming season. Additionally, Peko, a veteran defensive tackle, could play himself onto the roster with a productive training camp.
Defensive end/EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: John Cominsky, Josh Paschal
Reserves: James Houston, Mathieu Betts, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu (UDFA), Nate Lynn (UDFA)
Hutchinson, an emerging star at EDGE, is still seeking a consistently productive running mate opposite him. In free agency this offseason, Holmes & Co. brought in Davenport, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints, to help stabilize the position. If Davenport doesn’t get the job done, Detroit will increasingly rely upon the duo of veteran John Cominsky and Houston, a phenom as a rookie in 2022, to supplement the production of Hutchinson. Third-year pro Josh Paschal, who’s recorded just three sacks through two seasons, should also get some run at the position.
Additionally, Betts, the Canadian Football League’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, is a dark-horse candidate to garner some reps at EDGE in ‘24.
MIKE linebacker
Starter: Jack Campbell
Backup: Derrick Barnes
Presently, Campbell is the favorite in the clubhouse to claim the starting MIKE linebacker job out of training camp. However, Barnes, who was vastly improved in 2023, should give the Iowa product and second-year pro a run for his money.
WILL linebacker
Starter: Alex Anzalone
Backup: Malcolm Rodriguez
Reserves: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Steele Chambers (UDFA), DaRon Gilbert (UDFA)
Anzalone, widely regarded by Detroit’s coaching staff and fans, is the clear-cut favorite to win this position. Along with Anzalone, expect Rodriguez, who also suited up at fullback last season, and special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin to also get some run at WILL linebacker.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold (Rookie)
Backups: Emmanuel Moseley, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Rookie)
Reserves: Kindle Vildor, Craig James, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Morice Norris (UDFA)
Detroit certainly beefed up its cornerbacks room this offseason. Holmes traded for Carlton Davis III and signed Amik Robertson in free agency. Plus, he doubled up on cornerbacks in the draft, selecting Alabama’s Terrion Arnold and Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr. with back-to-back picks.
As of right now, I expect Davis and Arnold to form the Lions’ starting cornerback duo. Meanwhile, Moseley, if healthy, and Rakestraw provide Detroit with two valuable reserves at the position. Vildor, who garnered an increased amount of snaps down the stretch of last season, should also see some time at corner in ‘24.
Nickel cornerback
Starter: Brian Branch
Backup: Amik Robertson
Branch was the definition of productive at nickel corner in his debut NFL season. He graded out as one of the league’s very best corners, proving to be proficient against both the pass and the run. Subsequently, fans and pundits alike have high expectations for the Alabama product this upcoming season.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Backups: C.J. Moore, Brandon Joseph, Chelen Garnes (UDFA), Loren Strickland (UDFA)
Kerby Joseph, who is out until training camp after undergoing hip surgery, and Ifeatu Melifonwu are the returning starters. With depth a bit weak at the position, the organization recently re-signed Moore, who spent the 2023 season out of football due to a gambling violation. He and Brandon Joseph are the favorites to back up Kerby Joseph and Melifonwu this upcoming season.
Special teams
Kicker: Michael Badgley, James Turner (UDFA)
Punter: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Scott Daly, Hogan Hatten (UDFA)