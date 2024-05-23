Mina Kimes: 'I Love Dan Campbell'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is back out on the football field leading his team at organized team activities.
After time away to address a personal matter, Detroit's popular head coach will oversee the offseason workout program ahead of one of the most pivotal seasons in franchise history.
ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes recently echoed the sentiments of many supporters, praising Campbell's aggressiveness and embodiment of positive culture.
“I love Dan Campbell. I love the way he talks about football, I love his aggression. I love the way after—you could argue he was too aggressive at times," said Kimes on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. "During the season there was the infamous ‘didn’t report’ incident. I loved that he was entirely unapologetic about it. I loved that he said, ‘This is our identity. We’ve stuck to it. We’re not deviating.’ He, to me, is the definition of culture in every sense. And not just the soft stuff, but also in approaches to how he manages games.”
Kimes ranked Campbell seventh on her list of top 10 head coaches.
In just three seasons, Campbell was able to lead a dormant franchise to within one game of the Super Bowl.
Players often speak of how authentic the former NFL tight end is, which has impacted the locker room culture in a positive fashion.
Prior to Campbell's arrival, the culture was considered toxic under general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia.
Campbell's record with the Lions is 24-26-1, with a 21-13 mark over the last two years after a 3-13-1 start to his tenure.
