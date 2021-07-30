Browns Hire Ex-Lions GM Bob Quinn

Former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has found a new job in the NFL.

Former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has found a new home in the National Football League.

The Cleveland Browns have hired Quinn to be a senior consultant to the team's football operations department, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The role is described by Rapoport as "a new voice and sounding board for GM Andrew Berry.”

Quinn heads to Cleveland after almost five seasons as general manager of the Lions.

In that time, Detroit had a 31-43-1 record, reaching the playoffs just once, which came in Quinn’s first season.

During Quinn's tenure, the Lions had two head football coaches. Jim Caldwell held the reins for the first two seasons, coaching the team to back-to-back 9-7 finishes.

Caldwell was fired after the 2017-18 season, and was replaced by Matt Patricia. Patricia was fired before the end of his third season, after failing to record a single winning season.

The Lions conducted a thorough search before hiring their current general manager Brad Holmes.

Holmes was not initially on the Lions' radar until Mike Disner, Detroit’s vice president of football administration, found a video on Holmes provided by the league.

He was impressed instantly, and immediately went to team president Rod Wood to give his recommendation for Holmes.

