How Far Away Are Lions From Becoming Championship Contenders?

The field of the final four teams competing for a Super Bowl in the 2025 season has been finalized.

In the AFC, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots will battle it out. Meanwhile, the NFC features a matchup between two division rivals in the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams punched their ticket with a thrilling overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

The Bears were the final representative in the NFC North, as the Detroit Lions missed the postseason for the first time since 2022 this season. As a result, Lions fans will have to wait at least another year for their team to make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Detroit hasn't been far away in the recent past, reaching the NFC Championship in the 2023 season and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC last year. However, the organization took a step back this year for a number of reasons.

When comparing the Lions to the final four teams standing, a couple of elements stand out. Detroit has one of the most explosive offenses in the league, but struggled with consistency throughout the year and will have a new coordinator after head coach Dan Campbell parted ways with John Morton.

Offensively, the Lions ranked fifth in yards per game and points per game. Of the four teams ranked ahead of them, the Rams and Patriots ranked ahead in yards and those two and the Seahawks were ahead of the Lions in scoring. Detroit ranked ahead of Denver (10th in yards, 14th in scoring) and Seattle (eigth in yards).

Detroit had the third-best passing offense in the league this season, with only the Rams and Dallas Cowboys ranking ahead of them. On the ground, Detroit finished further down the list but still finished higher than the Broncos. Struggles on the offensive line were a reason for the team's inconsistency, and another year of growth from their young interior linemen could spur an increase in production next season.

Defensively, things were more of a challenge for Detroit. The Lions ranked 18th in yards against and 22nd in scoring defense, well behind each of the top four teams remaining. While they did rank near the top in sacks, finishing tied-for-4th with 49 sacks, they struggled particularly against the pass ranking 20th in passing yards against.

Injuries played a role in some of this, as the Lions were without All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph after a Week 6 knee injury and fellow safety Brian Branch after a torn Achilles in Week 14. Starting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed also both missed significant time with injured reserve stints.

While Detroit's patchwork secondary did have success at times, the effort was largely subpar. Additionally, Kelvin Sheppard's group struggled to stop the run late in the year with three straight losses in which the team gave up over 150 rushing yards.

Detroit has the star power to be right back in the mix next season, and will play a last-place schedule as opposed to this year's loaded slate. Many of its stars are still under contract, too, with linebacker Alex Anzalone currently slated to be the team's biggest name hitting free agency this offseason.

If Detroit can nail its coordinator hire on offense and bring in a coach that gels nicely with Campbell, the team could once again be near the top of the charts in many categories. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta are all set to rejoin Jared Goff on that side of the ball, and the group could be just small adjustments away from once again humming at a high level.

Defensively, the Lions could benefit from bringing in another pass-rushing reinforcement to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, as well as some secondary help to shore up what has been an injury-riddled group. A key for this could be free agency, as the Lions currently have minimal cap space but could utilize restructures to add room to spend.

After spending a hefty amount locking up drafted talent, general manager Brad Holmes faces a pivotal offseason, and adding external help could be difference-making for a team that has relied heavily on its young core.

Though the Lions underachieved in 2025, there is a fascinating offseason ahead, and by pulling the right strings, they could be right back in contention for a Lombardi Trophy as soon as next season.

More from Lions OnSI: