Lions' EDGE Defenders Earn High PFF Grades Against Cowboys

The Detroit Lions were able to emerge victorious in Thursday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

In a game pitting two in the hunt teams in the NFC against each other, the Lions were able to hold serve at home and deal a crucial blow to the Cowboys' playoff hopes while keeping their own alive. Ultimately, they were able to win 44-30 in a primetime showdown.

In the win, the Lions got strong showings from running back Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff and wideouts Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams caught seven passes for 96 yards, while St. Brown hauled in six passes for 92 yards despite not practicing with an ankle injury all week.

Williams was among the Lions' top performers in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, earning a 74.7 overall offensive grade that ranked second on the team behind right tackle Penei Sewell.

On the offensive side, Al-Quadin Muhammad paced the defense with three sacks to bring his total on the season to a team-best nine. He was among the top-five defenders by PFF grades with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Leading the way defensively were a pair of players who graded above a 90, with Avonte Maddox earning a 90.3 grade and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson coming in a close second at 90.1.

On the flip side, the Lions' lowest-graded player by PFF was rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier. It was the first extended taste of action for the fifth-round pick, who had spent a majority of the season rehabbing an injury.

The Lions will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 14 in a road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is a breakdown of the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Thursday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

OT Penei Sewell — 82.8

WR Jameson Williams — 74.7

RB Jahmyr Gibbs — 73.7

OG Tate Ratledge — 72.6

RB David Montgomery — 71.1

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

OG Trystan Colon — 59.2

TE Ross Dwelley — 57.0

C Graham Glasgow — 53.4

OT Dan Skipper — 30.8

OG Miles Frazier — 23.2

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

SS Avonte Maddox — 90.3

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 90.1

DT DJ Reader — 84.2

DT Tyleik Williams — 79.6

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 79.1

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

DE Marcus Davenport — 60.5

DT Alim McNeill — 46.2

CB Amik Robertson – 44.7

DT Roy Lopez — 41.5

LB Trevor Nowaske — 28.8

